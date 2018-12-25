Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD (7201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : Tokyo court OKs release of Nissan's Kelly, rejecting prosecutors' appeal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2018 | 02:15pm CET
Members of media crews are seen on step ladders in front of the Tokyo Detention Center, where Nissan's arrested chairman Carlos Ghosn and a former Nissan executive Greg Kelly are being held, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Former Nissan Motor Co Representative Director Greg Kelly was set to be released after more than a month in detention after a Tokyo court late on Tuesday rejected prosecutors' request to hold the American executive.

The Tokyo District Court ruled that Kelly be freed, while Carlos Ghosn, the automaker's ousted chairman, remains in custody. Kelly paid 70 million yen ($640,000) bail in cash, the court said.

Kelly was detained along with his former boss on suspicion of understating Ghosn's income in financial statements for several years. Neither Kelly nor Ghosn have been able to defend themselves in public, so Kelly's release could give him the first opportunity to do so.

(Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Stocks treated in this article : Renault, Nissan Motor Co Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -2.04% 882.9 End-of-day quote.-21.87%
RENAULT -0.44% 54.9 Real-time Quote.-34.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
02:15pNISSAN MOTOR : Tokyo court OKs release of Nissan's Kelly, rejecting prosecutors'..
RE
02:02pTHE LATEST : Japan denies prosecution challenge to bail Kelly
AQ
01:43pUPDATE4 : Court OKs request for bail by Ghosn aide Kelly, release likely soon
AQ
09:03aUPDATE3 : Court OKs request for bail by Ghosn aide Kelly, release likely soon
AQ
08:54aNissan's Kelly granted bail by Tokyo court; Christmas release possible
RE
08:53aNissan's Kelly granted bail by Tokyo court; Christmas release possible
RE
08:33aUPDATE2 : Court OKs request for bail by Ghosn aide Kelly, release likely soon
AQ
07:10aNISSAN MOTOR : Japan court OKs bail for Nissan American exec in Ghosn case
AQ
07:03aUPDATE1 : Tokyo court OKs request for bail by Ghosn aide Kelly
AQ
07:03aNISSAN MOTOR : Japan court OKs bail for Nissan's American exec detained and char..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 737 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 524 B
Debt 2019 6 573 B
Yield 2019 6,42%
P/E ratio 2019 6,55
P/E ratio 2020 6,02
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Capitalization 3 726 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 066  JPY
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-21.87%33 821
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-12.11%190 010
VOLKSWAGEN-13.91%82 396
DAIMLER-33.88%57 165
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-17.16%53 390
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-25.57%48 031
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.