Nissan Motor : Tokyo court OKs release of Nissan's Kelly, rejecting prosecutors' appeal

The Tokyo District Court ruled that Kelly be freed, while Carlos Ghosn, the automaker's ousted chairman, remains in custody. Kelly paid 70 million yen ($640,000) bail in cash, the court said.

Kelly was detained along with his former boss on suspicion of understating Ghosn's income in financial statements for several years. Neither Kelly nor Ghosn have been able to defend themselves in public, so Kelly's release could give him the first opportunity to do so.

