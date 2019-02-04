Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD (7201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : Union meets Nissan after it axes plans to build new model in Britain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 05:19am EST
FILE PHOTO: Nissan car plant in Sunderland

LONDON (Reuters) - Representatives from Britain's biggest union Unite and Nissan are meeting on Monday after the Japanese carmaker scrapped plans to build its next-generation X-Trail model at its Sunderland plant in northern England.

Falling demand for diesel cars in Europe has forced Nissan to invest in other technologies as the segment is hit by levies and crackdowns.

But the company also said the "continued uncertainty around the UK's future relationship with the EU is not helping companies like ours to plan for the future," prompting renewed fears among some in Britain that Brexit was hitting the economy.

"I think that is a serious signal to all of us in parliament that now is the time to resolve that uncertainty so it doesn't impinge on any decisions in the future," business minister Greg Clark told the BBC TV.

Britain secured the Nissan investment just four months after the June 2016 vote to leave the EU with promises to maintain the competitiveness of the plant. Since then lawmakers have rejected a negotiated Brexit deal, raising the prospect of an exit without agreement, leading to tariffs and customs checks.

Clark said 740 new jobs were due to be created by the X-Trail investment but none of the existing workforce would be hit by the decision to pull the model, which will solely be built in Japan.

Unite's acting national officer for the automotive sector Steve Bush said he now wanted Nissan to work with their employees regarding the future.

"Unite now expects the company to work with us to ensure full preparations for Brexit in which jobs and investment are prioritized, which can be best achieved by our representation on the task force established by Nissan."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; additional reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
05:19aNISSAN MOTOR : Union meets Nissan after it axes plans to build new model in Brit..
RE
05:05aGOVERNMENT RESPONSE : Government response to Nissan manufacturing update
AQ
03:33aNISSAN MOTOR : to decide Tuesday new Renault chairman to be board member
AQ
01:12aNISSAN MOTOR : confirms production shift amid Brexit fears
AQ
01:12aNISSAN MOTOR : Brexit is one headache too many for Nissan
AQ
12:27aNISSAN MOTOR : UK's May says 'armed with fresh' Brexit mandate
AQ
02/03NISSAN MOTOR : scraps plan to build new X-Trail model in UK
RE
02/03NISSAN MOTOR : cancels production of new model in UK, citing Brexit concerns
AQ
02/03NISSAN MOTOR : shelves plans to build new model in UK over Brexit unrest
AQ
02/03NISSAN MOTOR : cancels plans to make X-Trail SUV in the UK
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 795 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 524 B
Debt 2019 6 564 B
Yield 2019 6,13%
P/E ratio 2019 6,87
P/E ratio 2020 6,40
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Capitalization 3 905 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 056  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD8.08%35 657
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.69%198 260
VOLKSWAGEN7.66%87 000
DAIMLER15.51%64 980
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.87%55 253
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.93%54 734
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.