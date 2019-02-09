Nissan Motor : World's best cricket talent named Nissan Brand Ambassadors

Nissan continues its relationship with top cricket talent after naming number one test bowler in the world, Kagiso Rabada, and former South African captain and cricket legend Shaun Pollock, as brand ambassadors

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - Nissan will continue its relationship with top cricket talent after naming number one test bowler in the world, Kagiso Rabada, and former South African captain and cricket legend Shaun Pollock, as brand ambassadors. The move further leverages Nissan's global sponsorship deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Rabada enters his third year as Nissan brand ambassador following a hugely successful 2018 both on and off the field with Nissan. The 23-year-old not only heads up the official ICC Test bowling rankings, but also currently ranks fourth on the ODI bowling rankings.

'I'm thrilled to be partnering with Nissan for a third year,' said Rabada. 'We've done some great stuff together and I'm looking forward to bigger and better things in 2019. Nissan is an innovative brand that I really enjoy being a part of. I love seeing how Nissan brings technology to their cars. It makes the driving experience so much more exciting.'

KG, as he has become affectionately known, has enjoyed exponential growth locally and abroad since his breakthrough season in 2015, and has proven to be one of the biggest young talents on the world stage. He has thrilled fans across the world with his genuine pace and fiery passion for taking wickets.

Since his retirement in 2008, Pollock has become a permanent contributor as a cricket commentator on the local and international circuit, providing valuable cricketing insights and earning him a reputation as one of the most loved commentators for his unique style of commentary.

'This year will be monumental for cricket and I am excited to be part of the journey with Nissan,' said Pollock. 'I can't wait to see how KG performs in 2019. Nissan can be proud of its involvement with such a great ambassador for the game.'

Pollock and Rabada join a group of global superstar Nissan Brand Ambassadors including women's U.S. and Australia Open tennis champion Naomi Osaka.

