Nissan Motor : and Mitsubishi to launch new kei cars as collaboration expands

All-new minivehicles introduced through NMKV joint venture will be first to offer semiautonomous driving technology

KURASHIKI, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation will introduce four new minivehicles in Japan through their joint venture, as the companies continue to expand their collaboration.

Production of the all-new Nissan Dayz, Nissan Dayz Highway Star, Mitsubishi eK wagon and Mitsubishi eK X began today at Mitsubishi's Mizushima Plant in Kurashiki, Japan. For the first time, the models will be offered with semiautonomous driving technology, designed for single-lane use on highways.

NMKV, a joint venture of the two companies, integrated Nissan's advanced technologies and Mitsubishi's extensive experience in minivehicle production into the tall wagon-type cars. The companies launched the first generation of the models in 2013 and have increased their collaboration since becoming Alliance partners in 2016. Last month, the all-new Nissan Livina, which shares a platform with the Mitsubishi Xpander, went on sale in Indonesia.

The new models deliver a markedly improved performance, with upgraded platforms, engines and transmissions. They also feature all-new design. While the Nissan and Mitsubishi minivehicles share key components, they retain separate brand features.

The models will go on sale later this month.

At a ceremony today at the Mizushima Plant, Mitsubishi Motors Chairman and CEO Osamu Masuko, Nissan SVP Asako Hoshino and NMKV President and CEO Junichi Endo pledged to keep working together.

Contact

Koji Okuda or Nicholas Maxfield

+81-(0)45-523-5552

nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit

nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.