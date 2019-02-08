Nissan Motor : and NISMO announce 2019 motorsports programs

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Formula E and Super GT racing will be among the highlights of Nissan and NISMO's 2019 motorsports activities, along with the GT3 competition and the supply of engines to prototype sports cars.

Nissan and Nissan Motorsports International Co., Ltd. announced the plans today at an event in Yokohama. The event also featured an opportunity for fans to meet this season's Super GT driver lineup.

Formula E

The ongoing season five of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship is Nissan's first. Nissan is also the first Japanese company to join the all-electric street racing series.

The company is using Formula E to showcase the performance side of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, its vision for changing the way cars are driven, powered and integrated into society. Nissan has used its years of experience developing and manufacturing the Nissan LEAF - the world's best-selling electric car - to create a new powertrain package for its Formula E car, including a new electric motor, inverter and gearbox and software.

Nissan's Sebastien Buemi is the only driver to qualify in the top four in every race this season, most recently claiming the team's first-ever Formula E pole position in Santiago, Chile. The team heads to Mexico City for the next round of the championship, on Feb. 16.

Team Team principal Drivers 23 Nissan e.dams Jean-Paul Driot Sebastien Buemi (SUI) Driver 22 Oliver Rowland (GBR) Driver - Mitsunori Takaboshi (JPN) Reserve and test driver - Jann Mardenborough (GBR) Simulator driver

'Our Formula E program brings together Nissan's world-leading experience in electric cars, NISMO's 30-plus years of motorsports engineering innovation, and the championship-winning Formula E expertise of our racing partner e.dams,' said Michael Carcamo, Nissan's global motorsports director. 'It's giving Nissan valuable experience and data that will help us build even better electric cars for our customers.'

Super GT GT500

Nissan and NISMO have committed to strengthening their competitiveness in the Super GT GT500 class and recapturing the series championship. To that end, they've carried out a significant review of hardware and software.

Motohiro Matsumura, NISMO's chief operating officer, will assume the role of executive director for the Nissan teams. Toshikazu Tanaka, corporate vice president of NISMO, will become team principal of NDDP Racing. Satoshi Motoyama, who competed in GT500 for 22 years and took home three series championships along with 16 wins for Nissan and NISMO, will support Matsumura as an executive adviser.

The team structures are:

Team Team principal Drivers Car name Tire brand 23 NISMO Yutaka Suzuki Tsugio Matsuda (JPN)

Ronnie Quintarelli (ITA) Motul Autech GT-R Michelin 3 NDDP Racing with B-Max Toshikazu Tanaka Kohei Hirate (JPN)

Frederic Makowiecki (FRA) Craftsports Motul GT-R Michelin 12 Team Impul Kazuyoshi Hoshino Daiki Sasaki (JPN)

James Rossiter (GBR) Calsonic Impul GT-R Bridgestone 24 Kondo Racing Masahiko Kondo Mitsunori Takaboshi (JPN)

Jann Mardenborough (GBR) TBA Yokohama

Masahiro Hasemi will retire from serving as a GT500 team principal and will become an honorary member of NISMO.

Enhancements to the 2019-spec Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500 include improvements to the balance of aerodynamic performance, a review of weight distribution, increased engine output and power curve optimization.

'Nissan and NISMO hope to share the joy of motorsports with fans through the pillars of Formula E and Super GT,' said Takao Katagiri, NISMO's president and chief executive officer. 'In Formula E, we will take full advantage of NISMO's accumulated motorsports know-how and pour our resources into supporting Nissan and e.dams. In Super GT, in order to move on from last year's disappointments and retake the crown, I hope our four teams will come together to meet the expectations of our fans under our new executive director.'

Customer racing programs

Customer racing - GT3 program

This season, Nissan and NISMO welcome Kondo Racing to the list of official partner teams in addition to KCMG and Gainer. NISMO will supply Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 cars and provide technical assistance to even more teams.

Intercontinental GT Challenge

The Intercontinental GT Challenge, featuring major GT3 competitors, includes the Bathurst 12 hours in Australia, the California 8 hours, the Spa 24 hours in Belgium, the Suzuka 10 hours in Japan and the 9 hours of Kyalami in South Africa. KCMG will participate with two 2018-spec Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 cars.

Team Drivers 18 KCMG Edoardo Liberati (ITA)/Alexandre Imperatori (SUI)/Oliver Jarvis (GBR) 35 Katsumasa Chiyo (JPN)/Tsugio Matsuda *(JPN)/Josh Burdon (AUS) *except for dates clashing with Super GT

24 Hours of Nurburgring

Two 2018-spec Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 cars from KCMG and one from Kondo Racing will compete at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring in Germany, from June 22 to 23, 2019.

Team Team principal Drivers Tire brand KCMG Paul Ip Edoardo Liberati(ITA)/ Josh Burdon(AUS)/ Philipp Wlazik (GER)/TBA Michelin KONDO RACING Masahiko Kondo Tsugio Matsuda (JPN)/Mitsunori Takaboshi (JPN)/Tomonobu Fujii (JPN)/Tom Coronel (NLD) Yokohama

For Kondo Racing, several technical staff members from NISMO Performance Centers will serve as race mechanics and assist with vehicle maintenance alongside Kondo Racing's professional race mechanics. The centers are Nissan dealers where NISMO road cars and parts are on display, staffed with authorized mechanics known as 'NISMO Meisters.'

Super GT GT300 class

Kondo Racing will be a new entry as a GT3 official partner team, in addition to two 2018 models that will compete for Gainer, continuing their efforts from last year. Tomei Sports and X Works will also race using the 2018 model GT-R, while NILZZ Racing will drive a 2015 model GT-R. Six Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 cars will compete in total.

Team Team principal Drivers Car name Tire brand 10 Gainer Kazumi Fujii Kazuki Hoshino/ Keishi Ishikawa Gainer Tanax triple a GT-R Yokohama 11 Katsuyuki Hiranaka/ Hironobu Yasuda Gainer Tanax GT-R Dunlop 56 Kondo Racing Masahiko Kondo Kazuki Hiramine/ Sacha Fenestraz (FRA) Realize Nissan Automobile Technical College GT-R Yokohama

For the past seven years, Kondo Racing has conducted a human resource development project through the Super Taikyu Series, involving students from the Nissan Automobile Technical College. This year, the project is switching to the GT300 class. Rebranded as the Nissan Mechanic Challenge, the expanded project involves not only students but also dealer technical staff.

Super Taikyu Series (Japan)

Several Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 cars will compete in the Super Taikyu Series ST-X class.

Customer racing - engine supply program

Nissan and NISMO will continue to supply racing engines to prototype cars and to provide technical assistance. In the IMSA Daytona Prototype International class, they will supply VR38 engines to CORE Autosport. In addition, they will provide one-make VK50 engines to LMP3 class entrants.

Other racing programs

Micra Cup

In Canada, a Micra one-make race will be held as the Micra Cup. This series is entering its fifth year and will consist of eight events and 16 races.

Super Taikyu Series (Japan)

Nissan Fairlady Z NISMO RCs are set to compete in the ST-3 class of the Super Taikyu Series in Japan, with NISMO again providing technical support.

NISMO Driving Academy (Japan)

To connect with motorsports and road car users, the NISMO Driving Academy will continue to be held for NISMO road car, R35 GT-R and Fairlady Z owners (16 times in total).

NISMO Festival (Japan)

This annual fan appreciation event will be held Dec. 8 at Fuji Speedway.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance sold 10.76 million vehicles combined in calendar year 2018.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit

nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

About NISMO

NISMO, a short form of 'NISsan MOtorsports,' is the performance brand for Nissan and one of the company's purveyors of 'innovation that excites.' NISMO offers products featuring innovative technology and high performance to a wide range of customers for street use. NISMO cars provide an exciting driving experience with motorsports-inspired aerodynamics and styling, enhanced handling characteristics and unmatched agility. In the motorsports world, NISMO competes in the highest forms of GT and sports car racing, such as Japan's Super GT Series as well as globally providing race cars and engines to customers.

###

Media contacts

Anna Teslik

Global motorsports communications manager

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Phone: +33 7 7614 7286

email: ATeslik@nissan-europe.com

Yasuko Onishi

Communications manager

Motorsports Planning and Communications Dept.

Nissan Motorsports International Co., Ltd.

+81-45-505-8522