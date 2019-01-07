Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD (7201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : announces INFINITI management changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 09:04pm EST

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that effective immediately, Christian Meunier is promoted to president of INFINITI Motor Co., Ltd., and chairman of the Management Committee - INFINITI, responsible for managing the INFINITI brand and its entire business globally.

Meunier has been serving as global division vice president of global marketing and sales operations for INFINITI, managing all marketing and sales activities.

In recent years, Meunier led operations in both the U.S. and Canada, as senior vice president for Nissan sales & marketing and operations at Nissan North America, and as president of Nissan Canada. This included all sales, marketing communications, model line brand management, parts and service, product planning, trucks and light commercial vehicles, customer quality and dealer network development functions. As president of Nissan Canada, he led the organization to record volume and market share through effective marketing programs and a strengthening of the dealer network. Meunier began his Nissan career in 2002 at Nissan Europe.

'Christian Meunier brings a record of success to this role, in addition to continuity based on his current global marketing and sales leadership position at INFINITI,' said Nissan CEO and President Hiroto Saikawa. 'We are fortunate to welcome him to this new challenge.'

Meunier replaces Roland Krueger, who has been leading INFINITI since 2015. Krueger has elected to leave the company to pursue new opportunities. He played a central role in advancing the INFINITI brand's progress in the premium segment around the world.

'Roland Krueger's contributions over the last four years steered INFINITI through an important period of growth,' Saikawa said. 'We thank him and wish him well in his future pursuits.'

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world's largest automotive partnership, with combined sales of more than 10.6 million vehicles in calendar year 2017.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

# # #

Media contacts
Koji Okuda or Nicholas Maxfield
+81-(0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 02:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
10:23pUPDATE3 : Nissan's Ghosn denies allegations in 1st public appearance since Nov.
AQ
10:16pNISSAN MOTOR : Statement by ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn in Tokyo court
RE
09:44pTHE LATEST : Nissan's Ghosn to tell Japan court he's innocent
AQ
09:35pCARLOS GHOSN SPEAKS : 'I have been wrongly accused and unfairly detained'
AQ
09:33pURGENT : Nissan's Ghosn denies alleged financial misconduct in Tokyo court
AQ
09:04pNISSAN MOTOR : announces INFINITI management changes
PU
08:59pNissan's Ghosn says he is innocent in first appearance since November arrest
RE
08:59pNissan's Ghosn says he is innocent in first appearance since November arrest
RE
07:46pNISSAN MOTOR : ex-chair Ghosn appears in court, asserts innocence
AQ
09:12aEXCLUSIVE : Aston Martin triggers contingency plans for no deal Brexit
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 737 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 524 B
Debt 2019 6 573 B
Yield 2019 6,52%
P/E ratio 2019 6,45
P/E ratio 2020 5,93
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capitalization 3 671 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 066  JPY
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD4.31%33 830
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.92%190 815
VOLKSWAGEN1.12%80 381
DAIMLER2.53%57 378
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE1.43%53 138
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD6.75%48 116
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.