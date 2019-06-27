Nissan Motor : announces executive management change

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced the following executive appointments effective July 1, 2019.

Corporate Vice President Jose Roman has been appointed president and managing director of Nissan Mexicana. He will report to Senior Vice President Jose Luis Valls, chairman of the Management Committee for North America.

Senior Vice President Peyman Kargar will oversee the Datsun business in addition to his current responsibility of being chairman of the Management Committee for Africa, Middle East and India.