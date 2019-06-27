Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : announces executive management change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 09:21pm EDT

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced the following executive appointments effective July 1, 2019.

Corporate Vice President Jose Roman has been appointed president and managing director of Nissan Mexicana. He will report to Senior Vice President Jose Luis Valls, chairman of the Management Committee for North America.

Senior Vice President Peyman Kargar will oversee the Datsun business in addition to his current responsibility of being chairman of the Management Committee for Africa, Middle East and India.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 01:20:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
09:21pNISSAN MOTOR : announces executive management change
PU
04:19pNo-deal Brexit could end Japan investment boom, envoy tells UK PM rivals
RE
06:16aNISSAN MOTOR : Saikawa gets lowest approval among directors endorsed at AGM -fil..
RE
03:05aNISSAN MOTOR : Alliance Ventures invests in the Mobility House to boost electric..
PU
01:21aNISSAN MOTOR : Creates lowcarbon ice cream van
AQ
01:03aRENAULT : Macron says no reason to review Renault-Nissan capital relationship
AQ
12:50aNISSAN MOTOR : production, sales and exports for May 2019
PU
12:46aNISSAN MOTOR : France's Macron says no need to lower govt's stake in Renault
RE
12:23aNISSAN MOTOR : France's Macron says no need to lower government's stake in Renau..
RE
06/26NISSAN MOTOR : Ghosn's FY 2018 pay at Nissan drops 42% to 1.65 bil. yen
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 317 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 285 B
Debt 2020 6 713 B
Yield 2020 5,78%
P/E ratio 2020 10,67
P/E ratio 2021 7,80
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Capitalization 3 213 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 844  JPY
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-9.12%27 666
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.99%173 982
VOLKSWAGEN6.18%84 786
DAIMLER AG4.80%58 581
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.99%54 083
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%47 732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About