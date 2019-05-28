Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : announces executive management changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 12:34am EDT

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced the following executive appointments effective June 1, 2019.

Roel De Vries, currently corporate vice president for global marketing and brand strategy and Leon Dorssers, currently corporate vice president for global sales and dealer network, will be promoted to senior vice president.

De Vries and Dorssers will report to Executive Vice President Asako Hoshino.

###

Media contact

Koji Okuda or Nicholas Maxfield
+81-(0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 04:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
12:50aAsian equities buoyed by China, auto merger but gains capped
RE
12:34aNISSAN MOTOR : announces executive management changes
PU
05/27Main events scheduled for Wednesday, May 29
AQ
05/27RENAULT : France in favour of merger offer to Renault
AQ
05/27Nissan is ‘open to dialogue’ as Fiat-Renault possible merger appr..
AQ
05/27Fiat Chrysler and Renault pursue $35 billion merger to combat car industry up..
RE
05/27Fiat Chrysler and Renault pursue $35 billion merger to combat car industry up..
RE
05/27Italy's Salvini says Rome should take stake in combined FCA-Renault group 'if..
RE
05/27RENAULT : Nissan could be sidelined by potential Fiat-Renault merger | IOL Motor..
AQ
05/27RENAULT : Nissan could be sidelined by potential Fiat-Renault merger
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 456 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 390 B
Debt 2020 6 580 B
Yield 2020 6,49%
P/E ratio 2020 7,74
P/E ratio 2021 6,43
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Capitalization 3 126 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 885  JPY
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-12.65%28 592
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.05%193 532
VOLKSWAGEN2.84%80 716
DAIMLER AG3.31%56 842
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION4.99%49 814
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-10.23%46 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About