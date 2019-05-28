Nissan Motor : announces executive management changes

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced the following executive appointments effective June 1, 2019.

Roel De Vries, currently corporate vice president for global marketing and brand strategy and Leon Dorssers, currently corporate vice president for global sales and dealer network, will be promoted to senior vice president.

De Vries and Dorssers will report to Executive Vice President Asako Hoshino.

