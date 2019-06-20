Nissan Motor : announces nominees for board of director positions and statutory committees within strengthened corporate governance structure

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has received proposals for board of director positions and statutory committee members for implementation following the company's planned transition to a three statutory committee format. The proposal, from the Independent Director Committee, is to be submitted for approval at the board of directors meeting following the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 25.

Board of director positions

Position Name Current position Chair Yasushi Kimura Advisor, JXTG Holdings, Inc. Vice-chair Jean-Dominique Senard Director, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.; Chairman, Groupe Renault Lead independent outside director Masakazu Toyoda Independent outside director, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nomination Committee members

Name Current position Masakazu Toyoda (chair) Independent outside director, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Keiko Ihara Independent outside director, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Andrew House Executive mentor, Merryck & Co., Ltd. Yasushi Kimura Advisor, JXTG Holdings, Inc. Motoo Nagai Full-time statutory auditor, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Jean-Dominique Senard Director, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.; Chairman, Groupe Renault

Compensation Committee members

Name Current position Keiko Ihara (chair) Independent outside director, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Bernard Delmas Chairman, Nihon Michelin Tire Co., Ltd. Motoo Nagai Full-time statutory auditor, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Jenifer Rogers General counsel Asia, Asurion Japan Holdings G.K.

Audit Committee members