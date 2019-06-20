Nissan Motor : announces nominees for board of director positions and statutory committees within strengthened corporate governance structure
0
06/20/2019 | 09:19pm EDT
YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has received proposals for board of director positions and statutory committee members for implementation following the company's planned transition to a three statutory committee format. The proposal, from the Independent Director Committee, is to be submitted for approval at the board of directors meeting following the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 25.
Board of director positions
Position
Name
Current position
Chair
Yasushi Kimura
Advisor, JXTG Holdings, Inc.
Vice-chair
Jean-Dominique Senard
Director, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.; Chairman, Groupe Renault
Lead independent outside director
Masakazu Toyoda
Independent outside director, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Nomination Committee members
Name
Current position
Masakazu Toyoda (chair)
Independent outside director, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Keiko Ihara
Independent outside director, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Andrew House
Executive mentor, Merryck & Co., Ltd.
Yasushi Kimura
Advisor, JXTG Holdings, Inc.
Motoo Nagai
Full-time statutory auditor, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Jean-Dominique Senard
Director, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.; Chairman, Groupe Renault
Compensation Committee members
Name
Current position
Keiko Ihara (chair)
Independent outside director, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Bernard Delmas
Chairman, Nihon Michelin Tire Co., Ltd.
Motoo Nagai
Full-time statutory auditor, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Jenifer Rogers
General counsel Asia, Asurion Japan Holdings G.K.
Audit Committee members
Name
Current position
Motoo Nagai (chair)
Full-time statutory auditor, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Masakazu Toyoda
Independent outside director, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 01:18:01 UTC