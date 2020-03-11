Nissan Motor : announces senior management appointments

Log in
YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced senior management appointments, effective April 1, 2020. The appointments cover the positions of Executive Committee members, senior vice presidents (SVP), corporate vice presidents (CVP) and vice presidents (VP), and include changes to areas of responsibility.

The changes are aimed to accelerate performance recovery and to further enhance and improve corporate governance and culture.

Corporate officer appointments and areas of responsibility
(Italics denote external or Alliance)

1 Newly appointed as EC member effective on April 1, 2020

Newly appointed VPs and their areas of responsibility

Retiring corporate officers

Tony Thomas : To leave Nissan as of March 31, 2020
Tony Laydon : To be transferred to Global/Alliance After-Sales leadership position as of April 1, 2020
Haruhiko Yoshimura : To be appointed to a leadership position within the Nissan Group as of April 1, 2020

Contact
Koji Okuda or Azusa Momose
+81-(0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 06:15:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 290 B
EBIT 2020 108 B
Net income 2020 88 996 M
Debt 2020 6 502 B
Yield 2020 2,50%
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
P/E ratio 2021 7,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
EV / Sales2021 0,77x
Capitalization 1 565 B
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.4.58%15 054
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.21%175 306
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.26%76 452
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.2.01%42 299
BMW AG-30.24%37 752
DAIMLER AG-38.88%36 903
