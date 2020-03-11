Nissan Motor : announces senior management appointments

2020/03/11
YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced senior management appointments, effective April 1, 2020. The appointments cover the positions of Executive Committee members, senior vice presidents (SVP), corporate vice presidents (CVP) and vice presidents (VP), and include changes to areas of responsibility.
The changes are aimed to accelerate performance recovery and to further enhance and improve corporate governance and culture.
Corporate officer appointments and areas of responsibility
(Italics denote external or Alliance)
1 Newly appointed as EC member effective on April 1, 2020
Newly appointed VPs and their areas of responsibility
Retiring corporate officers
Tony Thomas :
To leave Nissan as of March 31, 2020
Tony Laydon :
To be transferred to Global/Alliance After-Sales leadership position as of April 1, 2020
Haruhiko Yoshimura :
To be appointed to a leadership position within the Nissan Group as of April 1, 2020
