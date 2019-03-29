Nissan Motor : completes sale of battery business to Envision Group

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has completed the previously announced sale of its electric battery operations and production facilities to Envision Group, a world-leading digital energy company.
Marking the completion of the transaction, Nissan's Chief Competitive Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi said: 'The new company has the opportunity to grow as a battery company with increased competitiveness under Envision. Nissan will continue to work with the new company as an important supplier as we concentrate our energy on developing and producing market-leading electric vehicles.'
The new battery company is scheduled to start operations on April 1, 2019.
Reference: Nissan to Sell Electric Battery Business to Envision Group
(2018/08/03 announcement)
Contact
Koji Okuda or Nicholas Maxfield
+81-(0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp
For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.
Disclaimer
Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 06:45:03 UTC