Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : completes sale of battery business to Envision Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 02:46am EDT

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has completed the previously announced sale of its electric battery operations and production facilities to Envision Group, a world-leading digital energy company.

Marking the completion of the transaction, Nissan's Chief Competitive Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi said: 'The new company has the opportunity to grow as a battery company with increased competitiveness under Envision. Nissan will continue to work with the new company as an important supplier as we concentrate our energy on developing and producing market-leading electric vehicles.'

The new battery company is scheduled to start operations on April 1, 2019.

Reference: Nissan to Sell Electric Battery Business to Envision Group
(2018/08/03 announcement)

Contact

Koji Okuda or Nicholas Maxfield
+81-(0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 06:45:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
02:46aNISSAN MOTOR : completes sale of battery business to Envision Group
PU
03/28SUBARU, Nissan, and Mazda Vehicles to Be Newly Equipped with 'D-Call Net' Adv..
AQ
03/28NISSAN MOTOR : City Hub makes its worldwide debut in France
PU
03/28NISSAN MOTOR : After Ghosn, Nissan Is Advised to Put More Checks on Executives
DJ
03/28NISSAN MOTOR : production, sales and exports for February 2019
PU
03/27CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan panel says facts point to legal violations by ousted chair..
RE
03/27NISSAN MOTOR : New Nissan Dayz with ProPILOT technology goes on sale
PU
03/27Nissan CEO says he has not heard about possible bid for FCA
RE
03/27NISSAN MOTOR : board receives governance improvement recommendations
AQ
03/27NISSAN MOTOR : LEAF first electric car to pass 400,000 sales; Best-selling elect..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 728 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 465 B
Debt 2019 6 590 B
Yield 2019 6,23%
P/E ratio 2019 7,72
P/E ratio 2020 7,07
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 3 843 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 006  JPY
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD6.34%35 454
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.40%196 248
VOLKSWAGEN-0.32%79 800
DAIMLER AG11.28%61 859
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION10.79%51 601
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.97%49 973
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.