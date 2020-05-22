Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
Nissan Motor : considering 20,000 job cuts, mainly in Europe, developing nations - Kyodo

05/22/2020 | 02:39am EDT
Nissan Motor Co is considering cutting 20,000 jobs from its global workforce, focusing on Europe and developing countries, Kyodo news reported on Friday, as the Japanese automaker struggles to recover from plunging car sales.

The possible cuts come as Nissan prepares to announce its updated mid-term strategy next week. Profits at the automaker have been floundering for the past three years, and the coronavirus pandemic has piled on pressure for a turnaround at the company.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.42% 382.6 End-of-day quote.-39.85%
RENAULT -3.66% 17.05 Real-time Quote.-58.02%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 978 B
EBIT 2020 -41 605 M
Net income 2020 -91 680 M
Debt 2020 6 730 B
Yield 2020 2,90%
P/E ratio 2020 -45,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -5,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
EV / Sales2021 0,98x
Capitalization 1 497 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 473,33 JPY
Last Close Price 382,60 JPY
Spread / Highest target 287%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-39.85%13 902
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-17.53%163 408
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.83%75 041
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-17.51%40 987
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-29.51%36 922
DAIMLER AG-36.31%36 831
