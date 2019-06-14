Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
Nissan Motor : considers giving Renault some seats on oversight committees - Kyodo

06/14/2019
FILE PHOTO : The Nissan logo is seen at Nissan Motor Co.'s global headquarters building in Yokohama

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co is considering giving its alliance partner Renault SA some seats on planned oversight committees after the French automaker expressed discontent with the envisioned governance reform, Kyodo news reported on Friday, citing people close to the matter.

The two-decade-old partnership of Nissan and Renault was plunged into a crisis earlier this week, as the French automaker's demand for a greater say in Nissan's new governance system drew rare public censure by the Japanese firm.

Renault, which owns 43.4% of the Japanese firm, signalled it would block Nissan from formally adopting an overhauled governance structure at a June 25 shareholder meeting - unless Renault received representation on new Nissan committees.

According to Kyodo, Nissan is now considering having Renault executives as members of the nomination and audit committees, citing the sources.

The chairman of French car maker said earlier in the week that he was confident of reaching an agreement with Nissan on the composition of the Japanese company's main board committees. He said he would support Nissan's governance reform if the Japanese firm allowed Renault's two representatives on Nissan's board to be part of its powerful committees.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.11% 756 End-of-day quote.-11.69%
RENAULT 0.23% 55.74 Real-time Quote.2.18%
