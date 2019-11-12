Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : cuts profit forecast after 70% quarterly plunge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 06:16am EST
People walk past a dealer shop of Nissan Motor Co. in Tokyo

Nissan Motor Co reported a 70% drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday and cut its full-year forecast to an 11-year low, hit by a strong yen and falling sales, and highlighting the turmoil at the Japanese automaker after the ouster of Carlos Ghosn.

The latest weak showing from Nissan, which also slashed its interim dividend by 65% after its worst second-quarter performance in 15 years, illustrates the scale of the work ahead for its new executive team, which is due to take over on Dec. 1.

Following the ouster of former chairman Ghosn almost a year ago, Nissan has been battered by falling profit, uncertainty over its future leadership and tensions with top shareholder Renault - whose shares fell 2% to their lowest since April 2013 after Nissan's downbeat guidance.

Nissan shares, down 19% this year, closed up 1% at 714.5 yen before the results announcement.

Operating profit at Japan's second-biggest automaker by sales came in at 30 billion yen ($275 million) in July-September versus 101.2 billion yen a year earlier.

That compared with a mean forecast of 47.48 billion yen from nine analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv. Nissan announced an interim dividend of 10 yen per share, down from 28.50 yen a year ago.

The company's global vehicle sales fell 7.5% to 1.27 million in the quarter. Sales in China, its biggest market, fell 2.5%, while those in the United States fell 4.5%.

"Our sales in China outpaced the market, but sales in other key regions, including the U.S., Europe, and Japan underperformed," Stephen Ma, a corporate vice president who will become chief financial officer next month, told reporters.

Slowing demand for cars in the United States and China, the world's biggest auto markets, has led to cut-throat competition, and Nissan's slump in first-half sales has knocked operating profit off course from the automaker's full-year target.

"We are revisiting all our assumptions, and as you can see that is why we revised down our forecast for sales volume for the full year," Ma said.

Nissan slashed its full-year operating profit forecast by 35% to 150 billion yen, which would be its worst full-year performance in 11 years.

It now sees global retail sales at 5.2 million vehicles, down from a previous forecast for 5.5 million, bracing for its worst annual sales in six years.

To view graphs showing Nissan's second-quarter operating profit, global vehicle sales and annual operating margins, click https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/NISSAN-RESULTS/0H001QEL97HT/eikon.png

Nissan in the past few weeks has announced a revamp of its top ranks with younger executives including Ma, while naming the head of its China business, 53-year-old Makoto Uchida, as its next chief executive. The company is seeking to draw a line under the legacy of Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, which he denies.

The automaker said it would hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Feb. 18, 2020, to vote on a proposal for Uchida and other members of the new executive team to become company directors, while former Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa, outgoing interim CEO Yasuhiro Yamauchi and former Renault CEO Thierry Bollore were scheduled to vacate their director posts.

Years of heavy discounting and fleet sales, particularly in the United States, has cheapened the automaker's brand image while lowering vehicle resale value and denting profit.

Nissan is implementing a global recovery plan under which it will axe nearly one-tenth of its workforce and cut global vehicle production by 10% through 2023 to rein in costs which it has said ballooned when Ghosn was CEO.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing, David Dolan and Louise Heavens)

By Naomi Tajitsu

Stocks treated in this article : Renault, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.37% 707.4 End-of-day quote.-17.37%
RENAULT 0.09% 46.205 Real-time Quote.-15.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
06:16aNISSAN MOTOR : cuts profit forecast after 70% quarterly plunge
RE
06:13aContinental, Osram cut costs as autos downturn hits suppliers
RE
05:41aNISSAN MOTOR : net profit decreases 73 percent in first half of fiscal year
AQ
04:59aEUROPE : Telecoms, chipmakers buoy European shares; all eyes on Trump speech
RE
04:20aNISSAN MOTOR : Scandal-hit Nissan's profits crash amid lower global sales
AQ
04:03aNISSAN MOTOR : reports 70% quarterly profit drop, slashes full-year outlook
RE
03:43aNISSAN MOTOR : April-Sept. operating profit tanks 85% on stronger yen
AQ
03:13aNISSAN MOTOR : Urgent Headline News
AQ
11/11CHINA'S AUTO INDUSTRY DISCUSSES WAYS : sources
RE
11/10NISSAN MOTOR : Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 779 B
EBIT 2020 165 B
Net income 2020 150 B
Debt 2020 6 758 B
Yield 2020 5,44%
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
P/E ratio 2021 9,74x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
EV / Sales2021 0,86x
Capitalization 2 751 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 744,74  JPY
Last Close Price 703,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 5,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuhiro Yamauchi President, CEO, COO & Director
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Hiroto Saikawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-17.37%25 226
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION28.30%195 633
VOLKSWAGEN AG30.65%99 189
DAIMLER AG16.38%62 316
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY15.61%54 894
BMW AG6.12%52 646
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group