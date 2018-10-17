Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD (7201)
News 
News

Nissan Motor : e.dams Formula E cars on track for the first time

10/17/2018 | 04:08am CEST

Nissan makes its debut in the ABB FIA Formula E championship with former series champion Sebastien Buemi tasked with shaking down both cars

VALENCIA, Spain - Nissan has made its debut in the ABB FIA Formula E championship with former series champion Sebastien Buemi tasked with shaking down both cars today at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Buemi was ninth fastest in the morning session and improved one spot in the afternoon to set the eighth fastest time of the day with a time of 1:18.100.

The Formula E victory, pole position, and fastest race lap record holder drove both cars today as Nissan e.dams officially debuted its 'Gen 2' Formula E car.

The new Formula E cars - which feature a new battery, powertrain, inverter, tires, gearbox and aerodynamics - proved to be significantly faster than the previous generation car. Buemi's fastest time was 3.722 seconds faster than last year's fastest overall time at the Valencia pre-season test.

As the first Japanese company to enter Formula E, Nissan has drawn on its track record of selling more than 365,000 Nissan LEAF vehicles since introducing the model in 2010. The company has used its experience building electric vehicles for the road to develop the all-new powertrain for its Formula E race car, which features a bespoke electric motor, inverter, and gearbox.

Testing at Valencia continues tomorrow with two sessions from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

QUOTES

SEBASTIEN BUEMI - Nissan e.dams driver

'We had a lot of things to test, and it was our first time to see where we stand compared to the rest of the competition.

'It has been a positive day. I'm quite happy because we were able to test lots of things and we have a lot of data to analyze.

'I'm pleased with the performance because I know we could have ended up a lot better. I'm not massively happy with P8, but I know we had quite a bit of margin and that is the most important thing. I feel we can compete with the top guys.

'It is still difficult to know where we are compared to the opposition because you don't know how much power they are using or whether they are doing a race simulation.

'But the fastest lap is generally done with maximum power, and in that regard, we don't look too bad.'

MICHAEL CARCAMO - Nissan global motorsport director

'We've been working on our Formula E program for quite some time, and it was a thrill for everyone at Nissan to finally see our cars on track.

'We know the competition is very intense in this championship and we have realistic expectations for our first week on track with all the other manufacturers and teams.

'However, we were certainly pleased to see Sebastien P4 on the timesheets with 15 minutes to go before some of our rivals went for a time at the end of the day.

'We're looking forward to getting back on track tomorrow and recording more valuable development miles.'

Contact

Anna Teslik
Global motorsports marketing and communications manager
Phone: +33 7 7614 7286
ATeslik@nissan-europe.com

Paul Ryan
Global motorsport press officier
Phone: +1 678 644 0404
paul@nismosupport.com

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 02:07:05 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 882 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 540 B
Debt 2019 6 811 B
Yield 2019 5,68%
P/E ratio 2019 7,26
P/E ratio 2020 6,59
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capitalization 4 223 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 177  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Chairman
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-10.53%37 655
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-10.66%187 670
VOLKSWAGEN-13.24%80 381
DAIMLER-25.25%65 465
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-13.38%56 040
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-21.83%48 635
