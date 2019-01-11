Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD (7201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : executive Jose Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 04:30pm EST
Jose Munoz, Chairman of Nissan North America, speaks during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

(Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chief Performance Officer Jose Munoz has resigned, a company's spokesman said on Friday in an emailed statement to Reuters.


Munoz's resignation follows a Reuters report https://reut.rs/2D5ScYl which said that the Japanese automaker was looking into decisions made in the United States by Munoz as it broadened its investigation into the alleged financial misconduct by ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Nissan said this month that Munoz, who is widely seen within the industry as close to Ghosn, was on leave "to allow him to assist the company by concentrating on special tasks arising from recent events."

(Reporting by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
04:30pNISSAN MOTOR : executive Jose Munoz resigns amid broadened Ghosn probe
RE
04:03pCorporate investors pile into electric vehicle startups
RE
01:11pGhosn's Renault lieutenant drew extra salary via holding - documents
RE
12:55pGHOSN'S RENAULT LIEUTENANT DREW EXTR : documents
RE
12:55pGhosn's Renault lieutenant drew extra salary via holding - documents
RE
10:43aVolkswagen sets new sales record in 2018
AQ
10:28aNISSAN EXPANDS GHOSN PROBE TO MORE C : sources
RE
09:28aVolkswagen delivered 10.8 million vehicles in 2018, eyes world No.1 spot
RE
09:15aNissan expands Ghosn probe to more countries, executive Munoz under scrutiny ..
RE
08:14aNISSAN MOTOR : The future is here! Nissan at NAIAS 2019
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 803 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 524 B
Debt 2019 6 602 B
Yield 2019 6,32%
P/E ratio 2019 6,67
P/E ratio 2020 6,17
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Capitalization 3 789 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 066  JPY
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD5.83%35 132
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.37%201 900
VOLKSWAGEN4.32%85 157
DAIMLER7.36%60 465
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.59%54 815
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD13.21%52 441
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.