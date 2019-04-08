Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
My previous session
Nissan Motor : holds extraordinary shareholders meeting

04/08/2019 | 12:53am EDT

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. held its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders today at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo. The meeting was attended by 4,119 shareholders and ran for 2 hours and 57 minutes.

At the meeting, shareholders approved all the resolutions:

  • Item 1: Discharge of director Carlos Ghosn
  • Item 2: Discharge of director Greg Kelly
  • Item 3: Appointment of Jean-Dominique Senard as director, on the condition that Item 1 is approved

Nissan sees building the best possible corporate governance structure as an urgent task and is working on swift implementation of a three statutory-committee format (nomination, compensation and audit). In addition, Nissan is working with Alliance partners Renault and Mitsubishi Motors to stabilize the Alliance, and through proactive leveraging of Alliance benefits, further stabilize the company's operations.

Reference material: Convocation letter for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (14/03/2019)

# # #

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 04:52:06 UTC
