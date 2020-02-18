Log in
Nissan Motor : holds extraordinary shareholders meeting

02/18/2020

2020/02/18

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. held its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders today at the Pacifico Yokohama in Yokohama. The meeting was attended by 666 shareholders and ran for two hours and 40 minutes.

At the meeting, shareholders approved the election of four directors.

To re-establish a sustainable business base, Nissan is focusing on three top-priority tasks:

  1. Focus on core competence and develop a stronger financial foundation (ensure selection and prioritization, and fix high-cost structure)
  2. Better execution and faster implementation (quick decision-making and simplified processes)
  3. Define corporate purpose and value, and reform corporate culture

Reference material: Convocation letter for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (27/01/2020)

# # #

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 06:12:04 UTC
