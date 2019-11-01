Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
Nissan Motor : names new finance chief, some managers to leave in latest shake-up

11/01/2019
A Nissan logo is pictured at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co on Friday appointed American Stephen Ma as its next chief financial officer and said Hitoshi Kawaguchi and other veteran executives were stepping down, a shake-up that one source said marked a "generational change" at the automaker.

The announcement comes just weeks after the Japanese company named the head of its China business, Makoto Uchida, as its next chief executive.

Following the dramatic ouster of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn almost exactly a year ago, Nissan has been battered by scandals, plunging profits, and tensions with top shareholder Renault.

The company said Ma, its global controller who is turning 49 this month, would become its next chief financial offier, making him one of the highest ranking non-Japanese at the company.

He will replace Hiroshi Karube, whose departure was also announced.

"We are trying to achieve a generational change in Nissan management," said a source at the company, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The departure of Kawaguchi, which was earlier reported by Reuters, is also significant. The executive, who had been in charge of external affairs, had been seen as backing acting chief executive Yasuhiro Yamauchi for the top job that later went to Uchida, Reuters has reported.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter)

Stocks treated in this article : Renault, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.06% 689.4 End-of-day quote.-19.47%
RENAULT -0.17% 45.745 Real-time Quote.-16.11%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 779 B
EBIT 2020 165 B
Net income 2020 150 B
Debt 2020 6 758 B
Yield 2020 5,55%
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
P/E ratio 2021 9,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
EV / Sales2021 0,86x
Capitalization 2 698 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 744,74  JPY
Last Close Price 689,40  JPY
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 8,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuhiro Yamauchi President, CEO, COO & Director
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Hiroto Saikawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-19.47%24 959
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.04%194 622
VOLKSWAGEN AG22.88%95 123
DAIMLER AG14.16%62 502
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY13.33%53 094
BMW AG-2.81%49 564
