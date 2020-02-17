Log in
Nissan Motor : new CEO says willing to be fired if no turnaround

02/17/2020 | 11:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Nissan Motor chief executive Makoto Uchida speaks during a news conference at Nissan Motor headquarters in Yokohama

Nissan's new chief executive said on Tuesday he would accept being fired if he fails to turn around Japan's second biggest automaker which is grappling with plunging sales in the aftermath of the scandal surrounding ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Makoto Uchida, who took over the top job in December, put his job on the line at the automaker's shareholders' meeting, where he faced demands ranging from cutting executive pay to offering a bounty to bring Ghosn back to Japan after he fled to Lebanon.

Nissan's worsening performance has heaped pressure on Uchida, formerly Nissan's China chief who became its third CEO since September, to come up with aggressive steps to revive the company.

On Tuesday, Uchida, who was repeatedly heckled by shareholders, said he was ready to face dismissal if he failed to improve profitability at the company, which is on course to post its worst annual operating profit in 11 years.

"We will make sure that we steer the company in an effective way so that it is visible in the eyes of viewers. I will commit to this: if the circumstances remain uncertain you can fire me immediately," he said.

Uchida, 53, did not give a timeframe for improving Nissan's performance.

The new boss must prove to the board he can accelerate cost-cutting and rebuild profits at the 86-year-old Japanese giant, and that he has the right strategy to repair its partnership with France's Renault, sources have told Reuters.

Uchida pleaded with shareholders to be patient while he comes up with a plan by May to recover from crumbling profits and a corporate shake-up following Ghosn's arrest in Japan in late 2018 over financial misconduct charges.

"If you can be patient a little bit longer, on a day-to-day basis you will be able to sense we are changing," he said.

Ahead of the meeting, some shareholders demanded more clarity about Uchida's plan.

"I just want to know what the plan for recovery is. At the moment, the share price has dropped again, and the value of the company has plummeted," said a 70-year-old former employee who owns shares in the company.

"If this is the situation, part of me thinks that we would be better off with Ghosn ... If we don't get a clearer vision of the path the company is taking, it will be a worry."

Nissan's shares are trading around their lowest level in more than a decade following its latest earnings.

Last week, Nissan cut its dividend outlook to its lowest since the 2011 financial year, after dwindling car sales drove the company to post its first quarterly net loss in nearly a decade.

Shareholders gathered at the extraordinary meeting in Yokohama to vote in new directors including Uchida and Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta.

Their appointments highlight a changing of the guard at Nissan, as shareholders were also voting on motions for former company stalwarts, CEO Hiroto Saikawa and COO Yashuhiro Yamauchi, to leave their board director positions.

By Naomi Tajitsu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -2.12% 502.8 End-of-day quote.-20.28%
RENAULT -4.26% 33.03 Real-time Quote.-21.69%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 333 B
EBIT 2020 107 B
Net income 2020 89 108 M
Debt 2020 6 550 B
Yield 2020 3,05%
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
P/E ratio 2021 8,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
EV / Sales2021 0,79x
Capitalization 1 968 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 708,00  JPY
Last Close Price 502,80  JPY
Spread / Highest target 194%
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-20.28%18 311
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.66%195 255
VOLKSWAGEN AG-3.28%92 918
DAIMLER AG-12.77%49 954
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-5.03%49 672
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.68%46 973
