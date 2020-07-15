Nissan Motor : opens a new chapter with the Ariya

Log in
07/15/2020 | 01:26am EDT

2020/07/15

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Marking a key milestone in its Nissan NEXT transformation plan, Nissan today unveiled the all-new Ariya. As the company's first all-electric crossover SUV, the Ariya opens a new chapter for the Nissan brand and embodies the company's vision: enriching people's lives.

Representing the pinnacle of Nissan's technologies and design, the 100% electric Nissan Ariya debuted during a digital event in Yokohama. The model is a major step in Nissan's transformation as the company refocuses on key strengths, including electrified vehicles and SUVs.

'We created the Nissan Ariya as an answer to the aspirations and practical needs of today's customers,' said Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida. 'Combining our strengths in EVs and crossovers, it's a showcase for Nissan's new era of excitement and design.'

The Ariya sets the pace for Nissan's plan to roll out 12 new models in 18 months. The all-new crossover demonstrates Nissan's commitment to meeting customer demand for new electrified, autonomous and connected technologies.

Nissan expects sales of EVs and e-POWER electrified models to be more than 1 million units a year by the end of fiscal 2023. By then, the company also aims to introduce autonomous driving technologies in more than 20 models in 20 markets, and to have sold more than 1.5 million vehicles equipped with these systems.

New Nissan looks to future, stays connected to rich heritage

The Nissan Ariya sports Nissan's new logo, which also made its world premiere today. Symbolizing the company's dedication to keep innovating for new generations of customers, it will adorn coming Nissan models as they're introduced or refreshed.

The new logo looks to the future while staying proudly connected to the company's rich heritage and tradition of innovation. The company name remains at the center of the logo, communicating an instantly recognizable brand that evokes past milestones and memories while also conveying evolution.

'The Nissan Ariya opens a new chapter in our history as we begin our journey of transformation in our business, in our products, and in our culture,' Uchida said. 'It defines what matters to Nissan, represents what we stand for, and embodies the essence of who we are: a passionate, innovative challenger.'

To watch the world premiere and learn more about the all-new Nissan Ariya, visit TheNissanNext.com.

Contact

Koji Okuda or Azusa Momose
+81 (0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 05:25:06 UTC
