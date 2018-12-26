Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Nissan Motor : production, sales and export results for November 2018

12/26/2018

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Dec. 26, 2018) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for November 2018.

1. Production

Nissan's global production in November surpassed year-earlier results for the second consecutive month.

  • Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the first time in six months.
  • Production outside Japan declined from a year earlier.
  • Production in the U.S. surpassed year-earlier results.
  • Production in Mexico surpassed year-earlier results.

2. Sales

Global sales in November declined from a year earlier.

  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the fourth consecutive month.
  • Sales outside Japan declined from a year earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Exports from Japan in November declined from a year earlier.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world's largest automotive partnership, with combined sales of more than 10.6 million vehicles in calendar year 2017.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

# # #

Media contact
Koji Okuda or Nicholas Maxfield
+81-(0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 04:54:00 UTC
