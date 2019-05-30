Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for April 2019

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for April 2019.
1. Production
Nissan's global production in April declined from a year earlier.
Production in Japan and outside Japan, respectively, declined from a year earlier.
Production in China surpassed year-earlier results, setting a record for the month of April.
2. Sales
Global sales in April declined from a year earlier.
Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined from a year earlier.
Sales outside Japan declined from a year earlier.
Sales in the U.S. surpassed year-earlier results.
3. Exports from Japan
Exports from Japan in April declined from a year earlier.
