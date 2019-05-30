Log in
Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for April 2019

05/30/2019 | 12:34am EDT

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for April 2019.

1. Production

Nissan's global production in April declined from a year earlier.

  • Production in Japan and outside Japan, respectively, declined from a year earlier.
  • Production in China surpassed year-earlier results, setting a record for the month of April.

2. Sales

Global sales in April declined from a year earlier.

  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined from a year earlier.
  • Sales outside Japan declined from a year earlier.
  • Sales in the U.S. surpassed year-earlier results.

3. Exports from Japan

Exports from Japan in April declined from a year earlier.

Contact
Koji Okuda or Azusa Momose
+81 (0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 04:33:01 UTC
