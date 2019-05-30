Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for April 2019

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for April 2019.

1. Production

Nissan's global production in April declined from a year earlier.

Production in Japan and outside Japan, respectively, declined from a year earlier.

Production in China surpassed year-earlier results, setting a record for the month of April.

2. Sales

Global sales in April declined from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined from a year earlier.

Sales outside Japan declined from a year earlier.

Sales in the U.S. surpassed year-earlier results.

3. Exports from Japan

Exports from Japan in April declined from a year earlier.

