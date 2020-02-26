Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 02/25
481.4 JPY   -4.50%
NISSAN MOTOR : production, sales and exports for January 2020
PU
02/22Carlos Ghosn's New Life in Exile -- WSJ -2-
DJ
02/22Carlos Ghosn's New Life in Exile -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for January 2020

02/26/2020 | 11:51pm EST

2020/02/27

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for January 2020.

1. Production

Nissan's global production in January declined from a year earlier.

  • Production inside and outside Japan both declined from a year earlier.

2. Sales

Global sales in January declined from a year earlier.

  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined from a year earlier.
  • Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results.
  • Sales outside Japan declined from a year earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Exports from Japan in January declined from a year earlier.

###

Media Contact
Koji Okuda or Azusa Momose
+81 (0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 04:50:07 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 314 B
EBIT 2020 110 B
Net income 2020 95 042 M
Debt 2020 5 750 B
Yield 2020 2,08%
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
P/E ratio 2021 8,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 1 885 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 678,56  JPY
Last Close Price 481,80  JPY
Spread / Highest target 207%
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.72%17 107
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.39%190 758
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.88%85 080
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.14%46 435
DAIMLER AG-19.99%45 973
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-13.25%45 371
