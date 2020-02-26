Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for January 2020

2020/02/27
YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for January 2020.
1. Production
Nissan's global production in January declined from a year earlier.
Production inside and outside Japan both declined from a year earlier.
2. Sales
Global sales in January declined from a year earlier.
Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined from a year earlier.
Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results.
Sales outside Japan declined from a year earlier.
3. Exports from Japan
Exports from Japan in January declined from a year earlier.
