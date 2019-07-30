Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for June and first half of 2019

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for June 2019 and the first half of 2019 (January-June).

1. Production

June 2019

Nissan's production in June declined from a year earlier, both in Japan and overseas.

January-June 2019

Nissan's production in the January-June period declined from a year earlier, both in Japan and overseas.

2. Sales

June 2019

Nissan's sales declined from a year earlier both in Japan (including minivehicles) and overseas.

Sales in China surpassed year-earlier results, setting a record for the month of June.

January-June 2019

Nissan's sales declined from a year earlier both in Japan (including minivehicles) and overseas.

3. Exports from Japan

June 2019

Exports from Japan declined from a year earlier.

January-June 2019

Exports from Japan declined from a year earlier.

