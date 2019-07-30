Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for June and first half of 2019

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for June 2019 and the first half of 2019 (January-June).
1. Production
June 2019
-
Nissan's production in June declined from a year earlier, both in Japan and overseas.
January-June 2019
-
Nissan's production in the January-June period declined from a year earlier, both in Japan and overseas.
2. Sales
June 2019
-
Nissan's sales declined from a year earlier both in Japan (including minivehicles) and overseas.
-
Sales in China surpassed year-earlier results, setting a record for the month of June.
January-June 2019
-
Nissan's sales declined from a year earlier both in Japan (including minivehicles) and overseas.
3. Exports from Japan
June 2019
-
Exports from Japan declined from a year earlier.
January-June 2019
-
Exports from Japan declined from a year earlier.
# # #
