Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for June and first half of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 01:00am EDT

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for June 2019 and the first half of 2019 (January-June).

1. Production

June 2019

  • Nissan's production in June declined from a year earlier, both in Japan and overseas.

January-June 2019

  • Nissan's production in the January-June period declined from a year earlier, both in Japan and overseas.

2. Sales

June 2019

  • Nissan's sales declined from a year earlier both in Japan (including minivehicles) and overseas.
  • Sales in China surpassed year-earlier results, setting a record for the month of June.

January-June 2019

  • Nissan's sales declined from a year earlier both in Japan (including minivehicles) and overseas.

3. Exports from Japan

June 2019

  • Exports from Japan declined from a year earlier.

January-June 2019

  • Exports from Japan declined from a year earlier.

# # #

Contact
Koji Okuda or Azusa Momose
+81 (0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 04:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
01:00aNISSAN MOTOR : production, sales and exports for June and first half of 2019
PU
07/29EXCLUSIVE : India's SBI tightens lending terms for auto dealers - source, intern..
RE
07/27RENAULT : Sputters as Auto-Alliance Partner Nissan Stalls Out
DJ
07/26NISSAN MOTOR : FY2019 1st Quarter Financial Results
AQ
07/26RENAULT : lowers forecast amid sales slump, Nissan troubles
AQ
07/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/26Renault cuts revenue goal as car industry misery spreads
RE
07/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/26RENAULT : Profit Drops, Hit by Lower Sales, Nissan Payout -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 140 B
EBIT 2020 231 B
Net income 2020 228 B
Debt 2020 6 637 B
Yield 2020 5,81%
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 8,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
EV / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 2 818 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 801,84  JPY
Last Close Price 720,10  JPY
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-15.89%26 681
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP15.66%185 846
VOLKSWAGEN AG11.76%87 445
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.88%57 828
DAIMLER AG5.37%57 549
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%49 505
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group