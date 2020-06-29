Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for May 2020

2020/06/29

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for May 2020.

1. Production

Nissan's global production in May declined 62.6% from a year earlier.

Production in Japan declined 78.7% from a year earlier.

Production outside Japan declined 59.9% from a year earlier.

Production in China surpassed year-earlier results by 2.1%.

2. Sales

Global sales in May declined 37.3% from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 44.9% from a year earlier.

Sales outside Japan declined 36.6% from a year earlier.

Sales in China surpassed year-earlier results by 6.7%, setting a record for the month of May.

3. Exports from Japan

Exports from Japan in May declined 83.0% from a year earlier.

