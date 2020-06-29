Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 06/26
408.6 JPY   +0.91%
02:20aNISSAN MOTOR : production, sales and exports for May 2020
12:49aNissan denies corporate conspiracy to oust ex-chairman Ghosn
Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for May 2020

06/29/2020 | 02:20am EDT

2020/06/29

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for May 2020.

1. Production

Nissan's global production in May declined 62.6% from a year earlier.

  • Production in Japan declined 78.7% from a year earlier.
  • Production outside Japan declined 59.9% from a year earlier.
  • Production in China surpassed year-earlier results by 2.1%.

2. Sales

Global sales in May declined 37.3% from a year earlier.

  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 44.9% from a year earlier.
  • Sales outside Japan declined 36.6% from a year earlier.
  • Sales in China surpassed year-earlier results by 6.7%, setting a record for the month of May.

3. Exports from Japan

Exports from Japan in May declined 83.0% from a year earlier.

###

Media Contact
Zyun Yoshihisa or Azusa Momose
+81 (0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:18:03 UTC
