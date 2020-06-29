Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for May 2020

2020/06/29
YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for May 2020.
1. Production
Nissan's global production in May declined 62.6% from a year earlier.
Production in Japan declined 78.7% from a year earlier.
Production outside Japan declined 59.9% from a year earlier.
Production in China surpassed year-earlier results by 2.1%.
2. Sales
Global sales in May declined 37.3% from a year earlier.
Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 44.9% from a year earlier.
Sales outside Japan declined 36.6% from a year earlier.
Sales in China surpassed year-earlier results by 6.7%, setting a record for the month of May.
3. Exports from Japan
Exports from Japan in May declined 83.0% from a year earlier.
