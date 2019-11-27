Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for October 2019

2019/11/28
YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for October 2019.
1. Production
-
Nissan's global production in October declined from a year earlier.
-
Production in Japan and production outside Japan both declined from a year earlier.
2. Sales
-
Global sales in October declined from a year earlier.
-
Sales including minivehicles in Japan, and sales outside Japan, both declined from a year earlier.
3. Exports from Japan
-
Exports from Japan in October surpassed year-earlier results for the first time in nine months.
###
Media Contact
Koji Okuda or Azusa Momose
+81 (0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp
For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.
Disclaimer
Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 04:47:02 UTC