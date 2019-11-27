Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for October 2019

2019/11/28

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for October 2019.

1. Production

Nissan's global production in October declined from a year earlier.

Production in Japan and production outside Japan both declined from a year earlier.

2. Sales

Global sales in October declined from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan, and sales outside Japan, both declined from a year earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Exports from Japan in October surpassed year-earlier results for the first time in nine months.

