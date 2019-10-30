Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for September and April-September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 01:22am EDT

2019/10/30

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for September and for the six months from April to September 2019.

1. Production

September 2019

  • Nissan's global production in September surpassed year-earlier results for the first time in 10 months.
  • Production in Japan declined from a year earlier.
  • Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the first time in 11 months.
  • Production in China surpassed year-earlier results, setting a record for the month of September.

April-September 2019

  • Global production for the April-September period declined from a year earlier.
  • Production in Japan and outside Japan declined from a year earlier.

2. Sales

September 2019

  • Global sales in September declined from a year earlier.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the first time in two months.
    • Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results, setting a record for the month of September.
  • Sales outside Japan declined from a year earlier.

April-September 2019

  • Global sales for the April-September period declined from a year earlier.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan, and sales outside Japan, both declined from a year earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

September 2019

  • Exports from Japan in September declined from a year earlier.

April-September 2019

  • Exports from Japan for the April-September period declined from a year earlier.

###

Media Contact
Koji Okuda or Azusa Momose
+81 (0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 05:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
01:25aFinancial results of Ghandhara Nissan Limited for Quarter ended September 30,..
AQ
01:22aNISSAN MOTOR : production, sales and exports for September and April-September 2..
PU
10/29Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot owner PSA in talks to combine - source
RE
10/29Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Owner PSA in Talks to Combine -- 3rd Update
DJ
10/29Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Owner PSA in Talks to Combine -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/29Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Owner PSA in Talks to Combine -- Update
DJ
10/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Mastercard, Alphabet, Pfizer, LVMH
10/29Toyota's not alone in the slow lane to self-driving cars
RE
10/29NISSAN MOTOR : found with undeclared tax on 150 mil. yen over Ghosn misdeeds
AQ
10/28CARLOS GHOSN : Japan tax agency finds Ghosn used Nissan money for private use - ..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 779 B
EBIT 2020 165 B
Net income 2020 154 B
Debt 2020 6 758 B
Yield 2020 5,49%
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
EV / Sales2021 0,86x
Capitalization 2 726 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 744,74  JPY
Last Close Price 696,60  JPY
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 6,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuhiro Yamauchi President, CEO, COO & Director
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Hiroto Saikawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-18.58%24 435
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.10%191 485
VOLKSWAGEN AG26.78%97 109
DAIMLER AG16.64%63 571
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.54%52 312
BMW AG-1.15%50 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group