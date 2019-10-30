Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for September and April-September 2019

2019/10/30

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for September and for the six months from April to September 2019.

1. Production

September 2019

Nissan's global production in September surpassed year-earlier results for the first time in 10 months.

Production in Japan declined from a year earlier.

Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the first time in 11 months.

Production in China surpassed year-earlier results, setting a record for the month of September.

April-September 2019

Global production for the April-September period declined from a year earlier.

Production in Japan and outside Japan declined from a year earlier.

2. Sales

September 2019

Global sales in September declined from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the first time in two months.

Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results, setting a record for the month of September.

Sales outside Japan declined from a year earlier.

April-September 2019

Global sales for the April-September period declined from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan, and sales outside Japan, both declined from a year earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

September 2019

Exports from Japan in September declined from a year earlier.

April-September 2019

Exports from Japan for the April-September period declined from a year earlier.

