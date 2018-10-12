Nissan Motor : recognized as LGBT-friendly workplace

Log in
10/12/2018 | 04:08am CEST

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Oct. 12, 2018) Nissan has received a gold award for the second consecutive year for its efforts to promote an LGBT-friendly workplace.

Work With Pride, a Japanese organization that promotes LGBT-friendly human resources management practices, cited Nissan's training programs for employees and the company's participation in the annual Tokyo Rainbow Pride festival, Japan's largest LGBT pride event.

Work With Pride rates companies on a 'Pride Index' that takes into account corporate policies, LGBT representation, awareness raising, human resources systems and programs, community work, and public relations.

Nissan will continue its efforts to create a workplace that supports diversity and values each individual employee.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world's largest automotive partnership, with combined sales of more than 10.6 million vehicles in calendar year 2017.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

###

Media contact
Koji Okuda or Nicholas Maxfield
+81-(0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 02:07:02 UTC
