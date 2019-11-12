Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : reports 70% second-quarter profit slump, slashes full-year outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 03:46am EST
Nissan logo is seen in Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo

Nissan Motor Co Ltd reported a 70% profit tumble on Tuesday and cut its full-year outlook to an 11-year low, as the Japanese automaker was hit by falling sales that highlight its ongoing turmoil after the ouster of former head Carlos Ghosn.

The latest weak showing from Nissan, already battered by weak financial performance for nearly two years, illustrates the scale of the work ahead for its new executive team, which is due to take over on Dec.1.

Following the ouster of Ghosn almost a year ago, Nissan has been hit by sliding profit, uncertainty over its future leadership and tensions with top shareholder Renault - whose shares fell 2% to their lowest since April 2013 after Nissan's disappointing guidance.

Operating profit at Japan's second-biggest automaker by sales came in at 30 billion yen (214.9 million pounds) during the July-September period versus 101.2 billion yen a year earlier.

That compared with a mean forecast of 47.48 billion yen from nine analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv, and marked its worst second-quarter performance in a decade and a half.

"Operating profit for the first half is off our target" for full-year profit, Stephen Ma, a corporate vice president and the incoming chief financial officer, told reporters.

"We have reassessed our sales outlook for China and other markets," he said, adding that a stronger yen was also weighing on its forecast.

The automaker in the past few weeks has announced a revamp of its top ranks with younger executives, naming the head of its China business, 53-year-old Makoto Uchida, as its next chief executive, as it seeks to draw a line under Ghosn's legacy.

Years of heavy discounting and fleet sales, particularly in the United States, has left Nissan with a cheapened brand image and low vehicle resale value as well as dented profit.

The automaker is implementing a global recovery plan under which it will axe nearly one-tenth of its workforce and cut global vehicle production by 10% through 2023 to rein in costs which it has said had ballooned when Ghosn was CEO.

Ghosn is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, which he denies.

By Naomi Tajitsu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.37% 707.4 End-of-day quote.-17.37%
RENAULT -2.96% 44.805 Real-time Quote.-15.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
03:46aNISSAN MOTOR : reports 70% second-quarter profit slump, slashes full-year outloo..
RE
03:46aNISSAN MOTOR : reports 70% second quarter profit slump, slashes full-year outloo..
RE
03:43aNISSAN MOTOR : April-Sept. operating profit tanks 85% on stronger yen
AQ
03:13aNISSAN MOTOR : Urgent Headline News
AQ
11/11CHINA'S AUTO INDUSTRY DISCUSSES WAYS : sources
RE
11/10NISSAN MOTOR : Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12
AQ
11/09BANK OF JAPAN : Highlights of Japan-related events scheduled for Nov. 11-17
AQ
11/08Corporate Briefing Session of Ghandhara Nissan Limited
AQ
11/08NISSAN MOTOR : and INFINITI announce sales results for October, 2019
AQ
11/08Toyota Stays on Course as Rivals Stumble in U.S. -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 779 B
EBIT 2020 165 B
Net income 2020 150 B
Debt 2020 6 758 B
Yield 2020 5,44%
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
P/E ratio 2021 9,74x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
EV / Sales2021 0,86x
Capitalization 2 751 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 744,74  JPY
Last Close Price 703,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 5,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuhiro Yamauchi President, CEO, COO & Director
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Hiroto Saikawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-17.37%25 226
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION28.30%195 633
VOLKSWAGEN AG30.65%99 189
DAIMLER AG16.38%62 316
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY15.61%54 894
BMW AG6.12%52 646
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group