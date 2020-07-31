Nissan Motor : response to COVID-19 coronavirus

2020/07/31

Regarding COVID-19 infection in Japan (updated July 31)



At Nissan, the safety of communities, stakeholders and employees is always our highest priority. In its operations around the word, Nissan has implemented proactive actions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and is coordinating with all parties to ensure safe environment.

We will continue to prioritize the safety and health of our employees and their families and all our stakeholders.

On July 31, an employee working at Nissan Yokohama Plant in Japan tested positive for COVID-19.



Workplace of infected employee

Nissan Yokohama Plant in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture. Affected sites were disinfected.



Employee condition

In line with guidelines from the public health center and medical institutions, the employee is currently recuperating at home.

The public health center has determined that no other individuals at the Yokohama Plant had close contact with the employee.

Nissan expresses regret for any anxiety or concern caused to the local community and our stakeholders.

Regarding COVID-19 infection in Japan (updated July 27)



On July 25, a Marelli employee working at Nissan Oppama plant in Japan tested positive for COVID-19.



Workplace of infected employee

Nissan Oppama plant in Yokosuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture. Affected sites were disinfected.



Employee condition

As per the guidelines from the public health center and medical institutions, the employee is currently recuperating at a quarantined facility.

Employees who had close contact with the subject employee have been requested to stay at home.

Regarding COVID-19 infection in Japan (updated July 24)

On July 24, an employee working at Nissan global information-system center in Japan tested positive for COVID-19.

Workplace of infected employee

Nissan global information-system center in Atsugi City, Kanagawa Prefecture. Affected sites were disinfected.

Employee condition

The symptoms were detected on weekends. As per the guidelines from the public health center and medical institutions, the employee is currently recuperating at home and will be moved to a hospital once preparations are complete.

Employees who had close contact with the subject employee outside of Nissan facilities have been requested to stay at home.

Regarding COVID-19 infection in Japan (updated July 23)

On July 22, an employee working at Nissan global information-system center in Japan tested positive for COVID-19.

Workplace of infected employee

Nissan global information-system center in Atsugi City, Kanagawa Prefecture. The subject employee has been working from home when the symptoms were detected.

Employee condition

As per the guidelines from the public health center and medical institutions, the employee is currently recuperating at home and will be moved to a hospital once preparations are complete.

Employees who had close contact with the subject employee outside of Nissan facilities have been requested to stay at home from today.

Regarding COVID-19 infection in Japan (updated July 21)



On July 19, an employee working at Nissan global headquarters in Japan tested positive for COVID-19.



Workplace of infected employee

Nissan Global Headquarters in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture.



Employee condition

In line with instructions from the public health center and medical institutions, the employee is currently recuperating at home and will be moved to a hospital once preparations are complete.

There is no employee who had close contact with the subject employee because the employee has been working from home.

Nissan to adjust Japan production in June and July due to COVID-19 (updated June 19)

YOKOHAMA, Japan - In addition to ongoing production adjustments in Japan, Nissan will carry out the following production adjustments at its manufacturing facilities in Japan in June and July:

June

Nissan Motor Kyushu: Night shift vehicle production will be suspended on the second production line on June 29 and 30

July

Oppama Plant: Vehicle production will be suspended on July 20 and 27 Tochigi Plant: Vehicle production will be suspended on July 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 23 and 24 Nissan Motor Kyushu: Night shift vehicle production will be suspended on the first production line from July 20 to 31, and on the second production line from July 1 to 31

(The information above is as of June 19, 2020)

(Announcement from May 19)

May

Oppama Plant: Vehicle production will be suspended on May 25 Tochigi Plant: Vehicle production will be suspended on May 21 Nissan Motor Kyushu: Vehicle production will be suspended on the first production line on May 29

June

Oppama Plant: Vehicle production will be suspended on June 1 Tochigi Plant: Vehicle production will be suspended from June 1 to 19 Nissan Motor Kyushu: Vehicle production will be suspended from June 1 to 5

Night shift vehicle production will be suspended on the second production line from June 8 to 26

(Announcement from May 11)

Oppama Plant: Vehicle production will be suspended on May 12 Nissan Motor Kyushu: Day shift vehicle production will be suspended on the second production line on May 14 to 19, May 21, May 25, May 28 and May 29.

(Announcement from April 17)

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan will adjust production at three of its manufacturing facilities in Japan in May.

The adjustment is due to the continuing decline in demand in the automobile market, as well as the effect of COVID-19 on the delivery of some parts.

Details of the adjustments are as follows:

Oppama plant: Vehicle production will be suspended on May 11 Tochigi plant: Vehicle production will be suspended from May 11 to 20, and May 28 to 29 Nissan Motor Kyushu: Vehicle production will be suspended on May 11 to 13

Night shift vehicle production will be suspended on the second production line from May 14 to 29

Regarding COVID-19 infection in Japan (updated May 20)



On May 20, a Marelli employee working at Nissan Oppama plant in Japan tested positive for COVID-19.



Workplace of infected employee

Nissan Oppama plant in Yokosuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture. Affected sites were disinfected.



Employee condition

In line with instructions from the public health center and medical institutions, the employee is currently recuperating at home and will be moved to a quarantined facility once preparations are complete.

Employees who had close contact with the subject employee have been requested to stay at home from today.

