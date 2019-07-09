Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : reveals tougher, smarter and more efficient Navara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 01:38am EDT

The new Navara has enhanced capability thanks to upgraded suspension and increased payload and new on-board and in-app technologies delivered through NissanConnect infotainment system

PARIS - Nissan has today released more information on the enhanced Nissan Navara pickup truck, on sale now across Europe. An array of upgraded technologies ensure the Navara is top of the class in the pickup truck sector, alongside an industry-leading pan-European 5 year / 160,000km warranty as standard.

Business owners and families will be reassured by the Navara's improved efficiency, and journeys will be smoother thanks to the Navara's all-new six speed manual transmission. An upgraded suspension improves the ride, handling and comfort of the vehicle, and front and rear disc brakes are now applied as standard for improved stopping power. The revised suspension means that the Navara can now also carry heavier payloads. Thanks to Intelligent Trailer Sway Assist technology, towing has never been so confident.

'This new generation Navara is developed from Nissan's 80 years of experience designing robust and practical pickups and represents an exciting new step for this vehicle,' said Paolo D'Ettore, Nissan LCV Business Unit Director. 'With its Go Anywhere capabilities and award-winning engineering, the Navara will undoubtedly maintain its status as the hero of Nissan's LCV range far into the future.'

Read more about Nissan LCVs here. Read the complete release here.

Video hosted on Twitter may not play in Internet Explorer (IE). If the video above does not play and you are using IE, try a different browser.

Contact

Dominic Vizor
Tel: (+44)07580 999016
dominic.vizor@nissan.co.uk

For more information about Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.'s products, services and our commitment to sustainable mobility, visit Nissan-Global.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, and view our latest videos on YouTube.

Get more information about Nissan in Europe here.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 05:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
01:38aNISSAN MOTOR : reveals tougher, smarter and more efficient Navara
PU
07/08NISSAN MOTOR : 2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO put to the test
PU
07/06NISSAN MOTOR : donates auto parts for Rajamangala University students
AQ
07/05Renault-Nissan unsure whether will publish cost-saving figures - sources
RE
07/05RENAULT : Police Search Renault Offices
DJ
07/04French official says 'not aware' of new discussions on Renault, Fiat Chrysler..
RE
07/04NISSAN MOTOR : to host 4th edition of Art Award
PU
07/03CARLOS GHOSN : Police search Renault's headquarters near Paris as part of Ghosn ..
RE
07/02Auto Sales Slipped in First Half as Prices Climbed -- 2nd Update
DJ
07/02U.S. June sales a mixed bag for automakers; SUVs, trucks still strong
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 11 236 B
EBIT 2020 259 B
Net income 2020 243 B
Debt 2020 6 718 B
Yield 2020 5,52%
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
P/E ratio 2021 8,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
EV / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 3 015 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 812  JPY
Last Close Price 771  JPY
Spread / Highest target 92,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-10.00%27 879
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.46%179 243
VOLKSWAGEN AG11.43%87 539
DAIMLER AG5.82%58 920
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION14.29%54 608
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About