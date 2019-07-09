Nissan Motor : reveals tougher, smarter and more efficient Navara

The new Navara has enhanced capability thanks to upgraded suspension and increased payload and new on-board and in-app technologies delivered through NissanConnect infotainment system

PARIS - Nissan has today released more information on the enhanced Nissan Navara pickup truck, on sale now across Europe. An array of upgraded technologies ensure the Navara is top of the class in the pickup truck sector, alongside an industry-leading pan-European 5 year / 160,000km warranty as standard.

Business owners and families will be reassured by the Navara's improved efficiency, and journeys will be smoother thanks to the Navara's all-new six speed manual transmission. An upgraded suspension improves the ride, handling and comfort of the vehicle, and front and rear disc brakes are now applied as standard for improved stopping power. The revised suspension means that the Navara can now also carry heavier payloads. Thanks to Intelligent Trailer Sway Assist technology, towing has never been so confident.

'This new generation Navara is developed from Nissan's 80 years of experience designing robust and practical pickups and represents an exciting new step for this vehicle,' said Paolo D'Ettore, Nissan LCV Business Unit Director. 'With its Go Anywhere capabilities and award-winning engineering, the Navara will undoubtedly maintain its status as the hero of Nissan's LCV range far into the future.'

