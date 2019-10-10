Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : says no-deal Brexit tariffs would be unsustainable for it in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 10:18am EDT

SUNDERLAND, England (Reuters) - No-deal Brexit tariffs of 10% on vehicles would be unsustainable for Nissan in Europe, where it runs Britain's biggest car factory, the Japanese company warned on Thursday.

The automaker made nearly one in three of Britain's 1.5 million cars last year at its northern English Sunderland plant, although annual production levels at the site will drop this year.

Nissan, which was encouraged by then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s to use Britain as a gateway to the Continent, has spent 100 million pounds on investment in a new Juke model, due to begin production next week.

But the autos sector, Britain's biggest exporter of goods, is concerned that World Trade Organisation tariffs of 10% on vehicles alongside new customs checks and delays could halt production if there is a disorderly Brexit on Oct. 31.

"If we are in a situation in which tomorrow we will have to apply 10% export duties to 70% of our production, the entire business model of Nissan in Europe will be in jeopardy," the firm's European Chairman Gianluca de Ficchy told reporters.

"If there will be a no-deal - and a no-deal will be associated with WTO tariffs application - that won't be sustainable for us," he added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is prepared to take Britain out of the European Union without an agreement but is seeking a deal with the bloc, although time is running out to secure an orderly departure before the deadline in three weeks.

Ministers have said they are prepared for a no-deal outcome and could help affected sectors. Brexiteers have long argued that Europe’s biggest economy, Germany, which exports hundreds of thousands of cars to Britain each year, would protect that trade.

Nissan said it was examining a host of scenarios and wants the tariffs not to be applied if Britain leaves the bloc without an agreement.

"We are asking not to have tariffs being applied in a no-deal scenario because otherwise the tariffs won't be sustainable for us," De Ficchy said.

In 2016, Nissan said it would build its next-generation Qashqai vehicle at the factory, key to maintaining staff levels of around 6,000 people at the site and an example of how far in advance major decisions are taken.

The assumption is that investment will go ahead, De Ficchy said on Thursday, but warned that Nissan would need to react if there were a no-deal outcome, although decisions involving plants might take time.

"We are conscious about the need to react quickly," he said. "But at the same time no quick decision may be taken because the complexity around that scenario is really big."

(Editing by Paul Sandle)

By Costas Pitas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
10:19aNISSAN MOTOR : says no-deal Brexit tariffs would be unsustainable for it in Euro..
RE
10:18aNISSAN MOTOR : says no-deal Brexit tariffs would be unsustainable for it in Euro..
RE
09:40aRenault board to meet, as CEO skirts departure reports
RE
08:57aRenault to hold a board meeting on governance issues on Friday
RE
07:44aNISSAN MOTOR : to start building new Juke car at UK plant as Brexit looms
RE
02:48aCARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Curbs Role Of Former Ghosn Aide -- WSJ
DJ
02:42aSTRENGTHENING RENAULT-NISSAN ALLIANC : French minister
RE
10/09NISSAN TO END NIGHT SHIFTS AT PLANT : union
RE
10/09JEAN-DOMINIQUE SENARD : Renault management shake-up on the cards
RE
10/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Credit Suisse, Boeing, Deutsche Bank
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 789 B
EBIT 2020 168 B
Net income 2020 161 B
Debt 2020 6 758 B
Yield 2020 5,86%
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
P/E ratio 2021 8,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
EV / Sales2021 0,84x
Capitalization 2 569 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 744,74  JPY
Last Close Price 653,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuhiro Yamauchi President, CEO, COO & Director
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Hiroto Saikawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-23.67%23 815
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION15.29%185 068
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.98%82 591
DAIMLER AG-3.29%52 153
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY2.06%48 743
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.04%44 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group