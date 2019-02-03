Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD (7201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : scraps plan to build new X-Trail model in Britain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2019 | 07:35am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is seen at a car dealership in Sunderland

LONDON (Reuters) - Carmaker Nissan has scrapped plans to build its new X-Trail SUV in Britain, saying it had taken the decision to consolidate production in Japan and warning two months before Brexit that uncertainty was making it harder to plan for the future.

Nissan said four months after Britain voted to leave the European Union in June 2016 that it would manufacture the new X-Trail in Britain, which was seen as a major vote of confidence in the country and then new Prime Minister Theresa May.

A source told Reuters that Nissan received a letter from the government at the time promising extra support in the event that Britain's departure from the European Union hit the competitiveness of its north of England Sunderland plant.

But on Sunday, Nissan, which operates Britain's single-biggest car factory where it builds roughly 30 percent of the country's 1.52 million cars, said it was reversing that decision.

"The company has decided to optimise its investments in Europe by consolidating X-Trail production in Kyushu, the production hub for this global model," the company said in a statement on Sunday.

"While we have taken this decision for business reasons, the continued uncertainty around the UK’s future relationship with the EU is not helping companies like ours to plan for the future," said Europe Chairman Gianluca de Ficchy.

The company said planned investment in the next-generation Juke and Qashqai, also announced in 2016, was unaffected.

Last year Nissan cut hundreds of jobs at the Sunderland factory in response to declining demand for diesel models. Production at the site fell 11 percent in 2018.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Kylie MacLellan and Janet Lawrence)

By Costas Pitas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
07:35aNISSAN MOTOR : scraps plan to build new X-Trail model in Britain
RE
07:07aNISSAN MOTOR : cancels plans to make X-Trail SUV in the UK
AQ
06:52aNISSAN MOTOR : cancels plans to make X-Trail SUV in the UK in blow to Brexit sup..
AQ
02/02NISSAN TO CANCEL PLANS TO MAKE X-TRA : Sky News
RE
02/02NISSAN MOTOR : e.dams earns first Formula E pole and leads race laps
AQ
02/01Renault-Nissan payments to political advisers draw scrutiny
RE
02/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Amazon, Tesla, Airbus
02/01NISSAN MOTOR : revamped Micra is going for 'warm hatch' status
AQ
02/01GHAND NISSAN : Election of Directors of Ghandhara Nissan Limited
AQ
02/01NISSAN MOTOR : board to meet next week on post-Ghosn leadership
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 795 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 524 B
Debt 2019 6 564 B
Yield 2019 6,13%
P/E ratio 2019 6,87
P/E ratio 2020 6,40
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Capitalization 3 905 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 056  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD8.08%35 657
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.69%198 260
VOLKSWAGEN7.66%87 000
DAIMLER15.51%64 980
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.87%55 253
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.93%54 734
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.