Nissan Motor : shares its vision for electrification in Thailand

02/06/2019 | 11:55pm EST

Nissan Intelligent Mobility plays a key role in driving Thailand towards a more electric, more connected, and more autonomous future

BANGKOK, Thailand - Nissan recently shared its mobility roadmap for moving Thailand towards a more electric, more connected and more autonomous future.

Speaking at the International Conference on Energy 4.0 : Designing the Future of Thailand's Power Sector, Peter Galli, Nissan's vice president for communications in Thailand, emphasized how technological innovations under Nissan Intelligent Mobility continue to drive the Thai automotive industry. The event was jointly organized by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Thailand.

Peter Galli

'Our mission is to transform the way we live and drive,' said Galli. 'For nearly 85 years, Nissan's story has been a story of innovation to make peoples' lives better. We believe the future of mobility in the region is electric, and we are the forefront of that, with over 70 years of heritage in the electrification space. Nissan launched the first mass-produced electric car, and there are now more than 380,000 Nissan LEAF models on the road. Our technology has been constantly evolving over the years as well, placing an increasing focus on safety, driver control and increased comfort for all on board.'

Read the complete release here.

Contact

Mr. Kamolchanok Charoenjindarat
Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Communications Department
Tel +66 (0) 2339 3400 Ext. 4113-4114

Paphada Tuanghirunvimon
TQPR (Thailand) Co., Ltd. - Senior Consultant
tuang@tqpr.com
Tel +66 (0) 2260 5820 Ext. 113

For more information about Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.'s products, services and our commitment to sustainable mobility, visit Nissan-Global.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, and view our latest videos on YouTube.

Get more information about Nissan in Asia & Oceania here.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 04:54:03 UTC
