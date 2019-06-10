Nissan Motor : shares vision for future mobility at CES Asia 2019

Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies merge real and virtual worlds, tap brain signals to help drivers

SHANGHAI - Nissan will share its vision for the future of mobility at CES Asia 2019 by showing technologies that access brain waves and merge the real and virtual worlds to assist drivers.

Nissan will demonstrate its innovative Invisible-to-Visible and Brain-to-Vehicle technologies and show the electric, all-wheel-drive IMs concept car at the trade show in Shanghai. Together, these displays will give customers insight into Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the brand's vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society.

'At Nissan, we always aim to be ahead of the curve,' said Roel De Vries, senior vice president for marketing at Nissan. 'We don't just anticipate future trends and technologies, we define them. We believe technology should solve real-world problems and benefit as many people as possible. This is the idea behind Nissan Intelligent Mobility, our vision for moving people to a better world.'

Invisible-to-Visible

By merging the real and virtual worlds, Invisible-to-Visible (I2V) can help drivers 'see the invisible' - even what's around a corner or behind a building. Combining information from sensors inside and outside the car with data from the cloud, I2V can not only understand what's happening in the immediate area but also anticipate what's ahead, helping drivers feel more confident.

This ultimate connected car experience provides guidance that's delivered in an interactive, human-like way, including avatars that can appear inside the car. Accessing the virtual realm also means there are more ways to communicate.

I2V makes use of several technologies: ProPILOT delivers information about the environment around the vehicle; Omni-Sensing technology provides real-time traffic data; and SAM (Seamless Autonomous Mobility) technology analyzes real-time data about the road environment. The system was recently field tested at Nissan's proving ground in Yokosuka, Japan, using 5G mobile communications technology.

Nissan's Invisible-to-Visible technology, which helps drivers 'see the invisible' by merging the real and virtual worlds, will be shown at CES Asia 2019.

CES Asia visitors can experience I2V through an interactive, 3-D immersion experience at Nissan's display.

Brain-to-Vehicle

Nissan's Brain-to-Vehicle (B2V) technology, the world's first of its kind, interprets the driver's brain signals to assist with driving.

By anticipating the driver's reactions, the B2V system can help initiate maneuvers more quickly. It can also learn from the driver and make adjustments to reduce discomfort.

B2V interprets signals from driver's brain to assist with driving and to help the vehicle learn from the driver.

A driving simulator at CES Asia 2019 will demonstrate aspects of B2V for visitors.

Nissan IMs concept

Unveiled at the 2019 North American International Auto Show, the Nissan IMs is a new all-wheel-drive electric concept car that creates a vehicle segment all of its own - the 'elevated sports sedan.'

The IMs takes full advantage of Nissan Intelligent Mobility in its packaging, platform and powertrain technology. It's also the first concept car featuring I2V.

The Nissan IMs concept car

'China is the most exciting market in the world, especially when it comes to technology, so it makes sense for us to showcase these Nissan Intelligent Mobility developments at CES Asia,' said Senior Vice President Makoto Uchida, chairman of Nissan's management committee for China. 'By developing these technologies, we'll make our customers' lives better and ensure sustainable growth for our business.'

CES Asia 2019 runs June 11-13 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) and the Kerry Hotel in the Pudong New Area, Shanghai. Nissan welcomes all attendees to its display in Hall N4.

About Nissan in China

Nissan entered the Chinese market in 1973, and the brand has been developing rapidly in China since the 1990s. As the wholly owned subsidiary of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. based in Beijing, Nissan (China) Investment Co., Ltd. manages Nissan's investment in China together with the parent company. Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd. is a joint venture between Nissan and Dongfeng Motor Corporation. Under it, Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company, Dongfeng Infiniti Motor Co., Ltd. and Dongfeng Venucia Motor Company mainly produce passenger vehicles, while Zhengzhou Nissan Automobile Co., Ltd. specializes in light commercial vehicles.

In calendar year 2018, Nissan sold more than 1.56 million vehicles in China, including imported vehicles, passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

