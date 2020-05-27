Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
Nissan Motor : to begin restart of U.S. auto plants on June 1

05/27/2020 | 04:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is pictured at Brussels Motor Show

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co said Wednesday it plans to begin restarting its shuttered U.S. manufacturing operations beginning June 1.

Nissan's vehicle assembly plant in Canton, Mississippi and powertrain plant in Decherd, Tennessee plant to resume production on June 1, followed by its Smyrna, Tennessee vehicle assembly plant on June 8. The Infiniti Decherd powertrain plant resumed limited production on May 1. Most U.S. auto industry plants have reopened after closing in March because of the coronavirus pandemic but with limited shifts.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 978 B
EBIT 2020 -41 605 M
Net income 2020 -91 680 M
Debt 2020 6 730 B
Yield 2020 2,67%
P/E ratio 2020 -49,4x
P/E ratio 2021 -5,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
EV / Sales2021 1,00x
Capitalization 1 626 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 473,33 JPY
Last Close Price 415,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 256%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-34.68%14 319
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.63%170 902
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.36%78 002
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-9.28%44 016
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-25.14%39 211
DAIMLER AG-33.85%38 384
