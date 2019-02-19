Log in
Nissan Motor : to oppose having same chair as Renault - FT

0
02/19/2019 | 10:58pm EST
Flags of France and Nissan are seen at the Nissan Motor Co.'s global headquarters in Yokohama

(Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd's independent committee on governance is expected to recommend against the company having the same chairman as Renault SA, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

Renault and its largest shareholder French state are pushing for Jean-Dominique Senard to take up the chairmanship at the Japanese company, the report said.

Senard was appointed chairman of the French automaker in late January, and is also expected to be named to Nissan's board, given Renault's 43 percent stake. The Japanese automaker holds a 15 percent, non-voting stake in the French firm.

Renault and Nissan were not immediately available for comments.

(Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Stocks treated in this article : Renault, Nissan Motor Co Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.28% 945.4 End-of-day quote.10.43%
RENAULT 0.02% 58.92 Real-time Quote.8.01%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 11 763 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 506 B
Debt 2019 6 545 B
Yield 2019 5,99%
P/E ratio 2019 7,37
P/E ratio 2020 6,85
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
Capitalization 4 002 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 027  JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroto Saikawa Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer
Takao Asami Senior Managing Executive Officer & Head-Research
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD10.43%36 147
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.37%196 154
VOLKSWAGEN3.07%82 107
DAIMLER9.91%60 902
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.86%55 097
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-0.16%51 860
