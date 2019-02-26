Log in
Nissan Motor : to reveal IMQ concept at Geneva International Motor Show

0
02/26/2019 | 03:18am EST

Join Nissan at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show for the reveal of the IMQ concept crossover, an all-new vehicle that embodies the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility and gives a sneak peek as to what might be in your future driveway.

Watch the livestream of the Nissan press conference on March 5 at 12:15 p.m. CET here on the Nissan Global YouTube channel or follow us on Twitter@NissanMotor

*The 2019 Geneva International Motor Show is held at Palexpo and is open to the public from March 7- 17.

Contact

Dan Passe
General Manager, Global Product Communications
+81-(0)45-523-5549
dan-passe@mail.nissan.co.jp

Koji Okuda
Deputy General Manager, Japan Communications
+81-(0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 08:17:03 UTC
