Nissan Motor : to reveal IMQ concept at Geneva International Motor Show

Join Nissan at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show for the reveal of the IMQ concept crossover, an all-new vehicle that embodies the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility and gives a sneak peek as to what might be in your future driveway.
Watch the livestream of the Nissan press conference on March 5 at 12:15 p.m. CET here on the Nissan Global YouTube channel or follow us on Twitter@NissanMotor
*The 2019 Geneva International Motor Show is held at Palexpo and is open to the public from March 7- 17.
