Nissan Motor : to reveal IMQ concept at Geneva International Motor Show

Join Nissan at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show for the reveal of the IMQ concept crossover, an all-new vehicle that embodies the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility and gives a sneak peek as to what might be in your future driveway.

Watch the livestream of the Nissan press conference on March 5 at 12:15 p.m. CET here on the Nissan Global YouTube channel or follow us on Twitter@NissanMotor

*The 2019 Geneva International Motor Show is held at Palexpo and is open to the public from March 7- 17.

Contact

Dan Passe

General Manager, Global Product Communications

+81-(0)45-523-5549

dan-passe@mail.nissan.co.jp

Koji Okuda

Deputy General Manager, Japan Communications

+81-(0)45-523-5552

nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.