Nissan Motor : to showcase NISMO brand with special exhibition

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan will highlight its NISMO road cars and pay tribute to the company's motorsports history with a themed vehicle display at the Nissan Gallery in Yokohama from Nov. 12.

Nissan has a strong racing tradition based on more than 60 years of participation in global motorsports. Decades of challenges and incremental improvements have been distilled into today's NISMO road cars. First introduced to the company's mainstream model lineup in 2013, NISMO road cars incorporate many of the advanced technologies used in race cars and deliver a sporty driving experience.

The exhibition will feature the following models from the current lineup of NISMO road cars available in Japan:

A range of classic racing-spec models will also be on display:

The cars shown will change periodically to keep the display fresh and informative.

Other displays and events

For the duration of the special exhibition, Nissan brand ambassadors will give presentations (in Japanese) on the following topics:

The 2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO

The enhanced driving experience offered by NISMO's electrified vehicles

NISMO's attention to detail and the NISMO road car ownership experience

Information for visitors to the Nissan Gallery:

Exhibition venue: Nissan Gallery

Address: 1-1, Takashima 1-chome, Nishi-ku, Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa

Phone Number: +81-(0)45-523-5555 (Japanese only)

Hours of Operation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Models on display and the duration of the exhibition itself may change without prior notice. The latest updates will be available on the Nissan Gallery website (Japanese only): www.nissan.co.jp/GALLERY/HQ/.

The event may be filmed or photographed. Footage or photos may be used for promotional purposes by Nissan and event organizers.

