Nissan Motor : unveils new Skyline with ProPILOT 2.0 driver assistance system

With world-first capabilities, the advanced premium sedan continues to be a symbol of Nissan technology and excitement

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan today unveiled a new Nissan Skyline, with updated styling and ProPILOT 2.0 technology - the world's first driver assistance system to combine navigated highway driving with hands-off single-lane driving capabilities.

Going on sale in Japan this fall, the new Skyline carries on the tradition set by the first Skyline in 1957, with each generation adopting the most advanced technologies of the time. In addition to ProPILOT 2.0, the premium sedan comes with the new NissanConnect1 system, offering a wide range of connected services.

Gasoline-powered versions are newly fitted with a 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo VR30DDTT engine, and the model's new 400R grade is the most powerful factory-built Skyline ever. A hybrid version is also available.

'The Skyline is a symbol of Nissan technology, and at 62 years, it has the longest history of any Nissan model,' said Asako Hoshino, Nissan executive vice president. 'With the latest advanced technologies, including ProPILOT 2.0, the new Skyline offers customers an even more exciting and confident driving experience.'

The newest Skyline is a highlight of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company's approach to changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated with society - designed to move people to a better world.

ProPILOT 2.0

Designed for on-ramp to off-ramp (ramp-to-ramp) highway2 driving, ProPILOT 2.0 engages with the vehicle's navigation system to help maneuver the car according to a predefined route on designated roadways. For the first time, the system also enables hands-off driving3 while cruising in a single lane.

To enable these new functions, drivers must first set their destination in the navigation system, creating a predefined travel route.

Once the car enters the highway, the system's navigated driving feature becomes available. Upon activation, it will assist the driver with traveling on a multi-lane highway - helping handle passing, lane diversions and lane exiting - until reaching the predefined highway exit.

The new ProPILOT also enables hands-off driving while cruising in a given lane. When the vehicle approaches a road divide, or when passing a slower vehicle is possible, the system judges the appropriate timing of branching off or passing, based on information from the navigation system and 360-degree sensing. The driver receives intuitive audio and visual guidance and is prompted to put both hands on the steering wheel and confirm the start of these operations with a switch.

A monitoring system in the cabin continually confirms that the driver's attention is on the road when ProPILOT 2.0 is in use. If the driver fails to respond to an alert while driving, the system turns on the hazard lights and reduces the vehicle's speed until coming to a stop. An SOS call service automatically establishes an audio connection to a dedicated call center operator for emergency assistance.

ProPILOT 2.0 is a standard feature for all HYBRID 2WD and 4WD grades. Equipped with 359-horsepower combined (VQ35HR-HM34 engine plus hybrid system), Skyline is an impressive total Nissan technology package.

INFOGRAPHIC: Enhance your journey with ProPILOT 2.0

New design

The refreshed front exterior design communicates the Skyline's sportiness and includes Nissan's signature V-Motion grille. Prominently displayed in the center of the grille is the front radome, which integrates a radar sensor used with ProPILOT 2.0 and the Nissan badge. The rear features a sleek redesign and reintroduction of the Skyline's iconic four-circle combination lamps, treated in full-LED illumination.

For the interior, Nissan has further enhanced the functionality and sense of quality befitting of an advanced sports sedan. HYBRID versions are the first Nissan in Japan to adopt a full-color heads-up display. Dedicated ProPILOT 2.0 features include a large 7-inch Advanced Drive Assist Display in the meter stack.

The new Skyline comes in 10 exterior colors. The new Carmine Red color, exclusive to the 400R and SP grades, creates a strong contrast between bright highlights and deep shadows, depending on the angle of the light striking the car. The 400R offers exclusive aluminum surfaces, red stitching on the steering wheel and passenger touchpoints, and quilted trim on the bucket seats.

3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine

The gasoline-powered Skyline's 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine (VR30DDTT) strikes a balance between overwhelming performance and refined responsiveness, offering the enjoyment of driving a premium sports sedan. An electric motor is fitted to the valve timing system, the electronic variable valve timing control (VTC), increasing the speed of the throttle for enhanced response times. In addition to boosting performance, this enables the engine to operate more efficiently through closer control of cylinder combustion.

An optimized twin-turbo system enhances power delivery, enabling smooth and immediate responses under acceleration while aiding efficiency. A refined turbine blade design helps the engine generate greater overall performance, with faster turbine revolution speeds allowing for an immediate response from the twin-turbo system.

Engineers have developed a water-cooled intercooler system to further improve performance and efficiency. It rapidly cools air entering the twin-turbo system, reducing turbo lag and allowing for more immediate acceleration. The secondary result is a cooling system that is more compact - meaning a shorter flow path for air entering the turbocharger to enable quicker engine response.

Nissan's new cylinder-bore coating process further boosts mechanical efficiency. The mirror bore coating technology reduces mechanical friction, allowing the pistons to move more freely in the cylinders.

A new integrated exhaust manifold, built into the cylinder head, has enabled engineers to position the catalytic converter closer to the exhaust point. This results in a shorter flow path for the hot exhaust gases, allowing the catalytic converter to heat up almost instantly and reducing emissions from a cold start.

The new Nissan Skyline comes in four grades: GT, GT Type P, GT Type SP and 400R. The 400R grade boasts 400 hp at 6,400 rpm and 475 Nm maximum torque at 1,600-5,200 rpm. Additional powertrain options include a 300 hp version of the VR30DDTT engine for the non-400R grade, and VQ35HR-HM34 engine for HYBRID drivetrain versions.

Suspension and steering

New Intelligent Dynamic Suspension (IDS) offers precise control of the damping force of the suspension, corresponding to the driving scenario. By reducing vibrations transferred through the vehicle structure, it lets drivers experience excellent operational stability during a spirited drive, and impressive ride comfort.

Direct Adaptive Steering (DAS) improves responsiveness and enhances line traceability while also minimizing steering sensitivity at low to medium speeds. This results in improved steering comfort at city speeds and predictable steering response at highway speeds.

NissanConnect

An updated NissanConnect system offers a wide range of features and services. Over-The-Air (OTA) automatic map updates reduce the time and hassle required to update navigation maps. Door to Door Navigation integrates the car's navigation system with the driver's smartphone, enabling seamless guidance from the driver's original location to the final destination, even after getting out of the car.

The 'Docomo in Car Connect' feature enables in-car Wi-Fi access, eliminating smartphone data usage while driving4. The system also offers customizable alerts via a smartphone app. Alerts include vehicle speed, curfew alert (with available notification to the driver before the alert) and geographical boundaries setting. Families are able to monitor loved ones, such as new drivers or seniors, to ensure their safety and responsibility on the road.

Recommended retail prices for the new Nissan Skyline in Japan start from 4,274,640 yen.

1 Requires subscription.

2 A national expressway as prescribed by the National Expressway Act. A limited highway as prescribed by the Road Act.

3 The hands-off feature is not available on roads that have two-way traffic, in tunnels, on winding roads, in tollgate areas, merging lanes, or areas with a decreasing number of lanes, and in areas where manual control is required. When entering a road section where hands-off driving is not available, the system will alert the driver in advance so the driver can take manual control of steering.

4 Requires Docomo subscription.

###

Contact

Koji Okuda

Deputy General Manager, Global Corporate Communications

+81-(0)45-523-5552

koji-okuda@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit

nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.