MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co Ltd

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report  
News 
News

Nissan Motor : unveils zero-emission ice cream van concept for Clean Air Day

06/20/2019 | 11:49am EDT

Nissan partners with Mackie's of Scotland, an ice cream farm powered by renewable energy, to remove carbon dependence at every stage of the ice cream journey

LONDON - Nissan has taken the ICE (internal combustion engine) out of the ice cream van, creating an all-electric, zero-emission concept for 'Clean Air Day ' in the UK on June 20.

Nissan partnered with Mackie's of Scotland, an ice cream producer powering its family-owned dairy farm by renewable wind and solar energy. The project demonstrates how a 'Sky to Scoop' approach can remove carbon dependence at every stage of the ice cream journey.

Most ice cream vans, particularly older models, have diesel engines which are kept running to operate the refrigeration equipment. These motors are criticized for producing harmful emissions, including black carbon, when left idling. Some UK towns and cities are now looking to ban or fine these vehicles. Nissan's concept presents a potential solution for vendors looking to reduce their carbon footprint, and offer customers a better experience.

The prototype van is based on the e-NV200, Nissan's 100% electric LCV (light commercial vehicle). The concept is a working demonstration of Nissan's Electric Ecosystem, combining a zero-emission drivetrain, second-life battery storage and renewable solar energy generation.

'Ice cream is enjoyed the world over, but consumers are increasingly mindful of the environmental impact of how we produce such treats, and the 'last mile' of how they reach us,' said Kalyana Sivagnanam, managing director, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd. 'This project is a perfect demonstration of Nissan's Intelligent Mobility strategy, applying more than a decade of EV experience and progress in battery technology to create cleaner solutions for power on the go - in ways customers might not expect. By eliminating harmful tailpipe emissions, and increasing our use of renewable energy, we can help make this a better world for everyone.'

Whilst the van's motor is driven by a 40kWh battery, the on-board ice cream equipment - including a soft-serve machine, freezer drawer and drinks fridge - are powered by the newly unveiled Nissan Energy ROAM, which goes on sale later in 2019. Designed for both professional and leisure applications, ROAM is a portable power pack that uses lithium-ion cells recovered from early first-generation Nissan electric vehicles (produced from 2010 onwards). This provides a sustainable second-life for Nissan EV batteries.

'We're delighted to have worked with Nissan on this project as it's the perfect complement to our own vision of becoming self-sustainable in renewable energy - and eliminating carbon in the journey from 'Sky to Scoop',' said Karin Hayhow, marketing director at Mackie's of Scotland.

Read the complete release - with more information about the Nissan 'Sky to Scoop' e-NV200 ice cream van, Nissan Energy ROAM, Mackie's of Scotland and Clean Air Day - here.

Contact

Dominic Vizor
Tel: (+44)07580 999016
dominic.vizor@nissan.co.uk

For more information about Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.'s products, services and our commitment to sustainable mobility, visit Nissan-Global.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, and view our latest videos on YouTube.

Get more information about Nissan in Great Britain here.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 15:48:08 UTC
