Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan Motor : warns UK plant 'unsustainable' without EU trade deal - BBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 05:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Qashqai cars by Nissan are seen parked at the Nissan car plant in Sunderland

Nissan's car manufacturing plant in Sunderland, northern England, which employs 7,000, is "unsustainable" if Britain leaves the European Union without a trade deal, it said on Wednesday.

Ashwani Gupta, the Japanese company's global chief operating head, told the BBC its commitment to the car plant, the UK's largest, could not be maintained if there was not tariff-free access to the bloc.

The EU is the biggest market for the factory, which made just under 350,000 vehicles last year and builds the Qashqai, Juke and Leaf models.

"You know we are the number one carmaker in the UK and we want to continue. We are committed. Having said that, if we are not getting the current tariffs, it's not our intention but the business will not be sustainable. That's what everybody has to understand," Gupta told the BBC.

The UK left the EU on Jan. 31 but the main terms of its membership remain in place during a transition period until the end of this year, allowing it time to negotiate a new free trade deal with the bloc. However, the talks are at an impasse.

Last week Nissan said it would close its plant in Barcelona, Spain, from December as part of global cost cuts. The facility is its main car factory in Spain and employs 3,000.

Gupta also told the BBC that any plans for its strategic partner and 43% shareholder Renault to take up spare capacity at the Sunderland plant would be a matter for the French carmaker.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.39% 410.3 End-of-day quote.-35.50%
RENAULT 7.70% 23.39 Real-time Quote.-48.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
05:50aNISSAN MOTOR : warns UK plant 'unsustainable' without EU trade deal - BBC
RE
04:00aJapan's factory, retail sectors slump as pandemic hits auto sector
RE
03:57aJapan's factory, retail sectors slump as pandemic hits auto sector
RE
02:57aRenault finalises 5 billion euro state-backed loan
RE
06/02FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER : Renault loan not signed yet, but should be soon
RE
06/01NISSAN MOTOR : sees cost of quitting Barcelona at up to $1.7 billion, source say..
RE
06/01UPDATE1 : Virus-hit Japan firms log 1.47 tril. yen net loss in Jan.-March
AQ
05/30RENAULT : to Cut Over 14,000 Jobs
DJ
05/29NISSAN MOTOR : production, sales and exports for April 2020
AQ
05/29NISSAN MOTOR : reports financial results for fiscal year 2019
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 978 B 91 698 M 91 698 M
Net income 2020 -91 680 M -843 M -843 M
Net Debt 2020 6 730 B 61 845 M 61 845 M
P/E ratio 2020 -48,7x
Yield 2020 2,71%
Capitalization 1 605 B 14 785 M 14 750 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 138 893
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 483,89 JPY
Last Close Price 410,30 JPY
Spread / Highest target 261%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-35.50%14 785
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.19%172 606
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.51%81 001
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-8.86%44 923
DAIMLER AG-27.16%43 033
BMW AG-24.32%40 066
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group