Nissan Motor : workers still in talks over Barcelona plants after pact rejection

BARCELONA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Workers at Nissan Motor Co.
rejected a plan to postpone the closure of its
Barcelona plants in exchange for resuming production in a first
meeting with the management on Tuesday, unions said, but a
second meeting was still taking place in the evening.
Nissan has imposed a Tuesday deadline to reach a deal with
unions on its proposal to postpone by six months, until June
2021, the closure of its Barcelona plants in exchange of
resuming production and workers agreeing on the compensation
they would receive once the factories would fully close.
But the union committee said in a statement it rejected the
ultimatum and that it would only accept a deal that would
guarantee that there are no layoffs while the factories are
operating.
The three Barcelona plants, which employ around 3,000
workers and indirectly an additional 20,000, were originally due
to close by December this year but Nissan said two weeks ago it
was open to postponing it to give more time for authorities to
find another company interested in the plants.
Nissan said then that its postponement proposal implied not
to conduct layoffs until the end of 2020 but would maintain its
plan to fire at least around 2,500 workers once the factories
shut.
