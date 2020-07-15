Nissan bets on new Ariya electric SUV to symbolise its revamp, but sales plans modest

(Adds analyst comment in paragraphs 15-16)
TOKYO/BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co
on Wednesday unveiled the Ariya - an electric SUV and its first
all-new global model in five years - hoping it will symbolise
its road to recovery after more than a year of scandal and a
precipitous decline into earnings losses.
But initial sales plans for the Ariya are modest, people
with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, an indication that
the vehicle will do little to lift Nissan's bottom line.
Featuring Nissan's latest self-driving technologies, the
Ariya has a driving range comparable to Tesla models and will
sell from around 5 million yen ($47,000). That makes it more
upscale than the X-Trail SUV, Nissan's top-selling global model
known as the Rogue in North America.
"We were under orders from management not to make any
compromises with this model as it represents where the company
stands today and will lead to the Nissan of the future," Hikaru
Nakajima, Ariya's chief engineer, told reporters this week.
In a market dominated by Tesla Inc and amid
increasing competition from other automakers launching and
planning their own electric SUVs, Nissan plans to sell just
30,000 for the model's first full year of global sales, two
sources said.
"It's a bit underwhelming," said one source who was involved
in the product's development, referring to the sales target.
"Is this going to be a vehicle that brings a halo effect to
the brand or not?" the source said.
Sales of the Ariya will begin in Japan from mid-2021. Sales
in the United States, Europe and China will come later but
Nissan has not disclosed a timeline.
A third person said the automaker plans to produce 40,000
units in Japan in 2021, eventually ramping up annual production
to 100,000. It will also build the model in China, two people
said.
By comparison, the X-Trail and Rogue together sold more than
half a million units in Nissan's key markets last year, while
Tesla's electric Model 3 sedan notched up sales of more than
300,000.
The sources were not authorised to speak with media and
spoke on condition of anonymity. A Nissan spokeswoman declined
to comment on sales and production targets.
NEW LOGO
Focused on expanding in emerging markets, Nissan let its
vehicle portfolio age but the strategy has tarnished the
automaker's brand and hurt sales. Those problems have been
compounded by the ouster of former CEO Carlos Ghosn in late 2018
over allegations of financial misconduct, charges he denies.
In addition to being Nissan's first all-new model in five
years, the Ariya is its first brand-new EV in a decade after the
Leaf hatchback which made its mark as the world's first
mass-market electric vehicle.
The Ariya is also the first vehicle to sport Nissan's
revamped logo, which uses a flatter, thinner typeface and a
skinnier circular emblem.
Koji Endo, head of equity research at SBI Securities, said
the Ariya had been positioned to show what Nissan can do in
terms of design and technology rather than for volume sales, and
that Nissan's aim was to use this to draw customers to upcoming
fresh versions of high-volume models.
"Nissan wants to send a message to the industry that it is a
company that can still compete on technology and R&D capability,
and develop high-spec cars," he said.
The Ariya will go head to head with the Model Y SUV
crossover, which Tesla began delivering in March and starts at
around $50,000, as well as Ford's Mustang Mach-E SUV which
is due out later this year and is also expected to be priced
around $50,000.
The long-range version of the Ariya will be able to travel
up to 610 kilometres on a single charge, Nissan estimates. That
is longer than the Model Y's 505 kilometres.
($1=107.38 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, Norihiko Shirouzu and Maki
Shiraki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)