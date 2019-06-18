Log in
Nissan considers seats for Renault chairman, CEO in new committees: Nikkei

06/18/2019 | 10:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO : The Nissan logo is seen at Nissan Motor Co.'s global headquarters building in Yokohama

(Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd plans to give seats in its four proposed committees to alliance partner Renault SA's chief executive and chairman, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Reuters reported last week that Nissan was considering having Renault executives as members of nomination, audit and compensation committees, after the French automaker expressed discontent with Nissan's envisioned governance reform.

Nissan is proposing an additional board committee possibly named "strategy committee", the Nikkei said https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Nissan-s-Ghosn-crisis/Nissan-offers-seats-to-Renault-s-top-2-in-new-governance-plan.

A spokesman for the Japanese automaker told Reuters it would not comment on the report, and that no announcements have been made.

The 20-year-old partnership has been strained since former leader Carlos Ghosn was arrested for suspected financial misconduct in November. He denies wrongdoing.

It was plunged further into crisis this month as Renault's demand for a greater say in Nissan's governance drew rare public censure by the Japanese automaker.

Nissan will hold a shareholder meeting on June 25 to vote on its overhauled governance structure.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Maju Samuel and Christopher Cushing)
