MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nissan denies corporate conspiracy to oust ex-chairman Ghosn

06/29/2020 | 12:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nissan Motor chief executive Makoto Uchida speaks during a news conference at Nissan Motor headquarters in Yokohama

Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Monday blasted suggestions in media reports of a conspiracy within the company to oust former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Ghosn's 2018 arrest in Japan on financial misconduct charges has led to much speculation that the move was orchestrated by Nissan executives who opposed closer ties with partner Renault.

"I know that in books and the media there has been talk about a conspiracy but there are no facts whatsoever to support this," Motoo Nagai, chairman of Nissan's auditing committee, told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting.

Responding to demands from a shareholder to address the speculation, Nagai argued that the investigation into Ghosn was conducted both internally and by outside law firms.

Monday's meeting lasted almost two hours - twice as long as planned, as shareholders grilled Chief Executive Makoto Uchida on how he planned to restore trust in the company following the Ghosn scandal, and revive sales in the United States and China.

Uchida, who took the helm in December, told shareholders he would stick to his promise to step down as leader if he fails to deliver on a turnaround plan for the Japanese automaker, which last month reported its first annual loss in 11 years.

Seeking to slash costs and downsize after years of excessive spending in the pursuit of market share, Nissan plans to cut its model range by about a fifth and reduce production capacity, shuttering plants in Spain and Indonesia and laying off workers in countries including Mexico.

It now aims to sell 5 million vehicles a year, far fewer than past ambitions of 8 million.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.00% 277 End-of-day quote.-39.52%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.91% 408.6 End-of-day quote.-35.76%
RENAULT -1.99% 20.965 Real-time Quote.-50.30%
Financials
Sales 2020 9 978 B 93 085 M 93 085 M
Net income 2020 -91 680 M -855 M -855 M
Net Debt 2020 6 730 B 62 781 M 62 781 M
P/E ratio 2020 -48,5x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 1 598 B 14 911 M 14 912 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 138 893
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 468,13 JPY
Last Close Price 408,60 JPY
Spread / Highest target 262%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-35.76%14 911
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.97%177 220
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.35%77 887
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-10.42%44 711
DAIMLER AG-29.09%41 985
BMW AG-23.75%40 366
