NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
Nissan must watch cash given possible risk of second virus outbreak - CEO

05/28/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Nissan Motor Co's cash situation is "tough" as the coronavirus has sapped car sales, and the automaker must be vigilant in the coming months as a second wave of infections may add to liquidity issues, CEO Makoto Uchida told Reuters on Thursday.

"With the coronavirus situation, our cash liquidity is quite tough," Uchida told Reuters in an video interview after the automaker announced its latest recovery plan, while adding that he believed the virus situation would improve from the third quarter.

Still, he said: "We need to carefully watch what will be happening with the virus situation, because there could be a threat coming on the second wave, which we cannot predict."

(Reporting by Joe White in Detroit and Naomi Tajitsu in Tokyo; editing by Jason Neely)

