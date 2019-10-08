Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
Nissan pins revival hopes on 'foreigner with a Japanese face'

10/08/2019 | 10:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Nissan logo is seen at Nissan car plant in Sunderland

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co named the head of its Chinese business as its next CEO on Tuesday, picking an executive known for close ties to top shareholder Renault and for a frank, straight-talking manner that has marked him as an outsider.

By selecting Senior Vice President Makoto Uchida, Nissan's board has gone with someone slightly at odds with its traditional corporate culture. He joined the automaker mid-career in 2003, unlike most top Japanese executives, who spend their entire working lives at one company.

Known for his unflagging work ethic and relentless focus on cost control, Uchida was described by one long-time associate who spoke on condition of anonymity as a "foreigner with a Japanese face" - direct and to the point in conversations.

He will be joined by newly appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ashwani Gupta, currently COO of junior partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp, in trying to revive a business hit by plunging profits, management scandal and tensions with Renault.

Japan's second-largest automaker has been shaken by the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn last year on allegations of financial misconduct, which he denies, and the more recent departure of CEO Hiroto Saikawa after he admitted to being improperly overpaid.

How the 58-year-old Uchida will turn the company around - particularly its business in the United States - and repair ties with Renault will now be a focus for investors.

"Strong leadership is required," Yasushi Kimura, Nissan's chairman, told a news conference. "Group leadership, where they all support each other, will be more transparent."

One source close to Renault described the selection as "a victory for the alliance", saying that both men knew the business and were ready to help Nissan recover.

Before his ouster, Ghosn had been working on a plan for a full merger of Renault and Nissan, but had met resistance in Japan, which is concerned about French influence in the alliance. The French government is a major Renault shareholder.

Relations were further strained this year when Renault held abortive merger talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Nissan's former China chief Jun Seki, widely seen as one of the top contenders for the CEO job, will be vice COO, the company said.

The new appointees will take up their positions by Jan. 1.

'ISN'T REALLY JAPANESE'

The Uchida associate described him as a "Japanese person who isn't really Japanese inside. Very direct in his language, to the point, easy to understand."

He is extremely proficient in English and worked with Renault, which owns 43.4% of Nissan, on alliance procurement.

Although he is steeped in cost control and rose through ranks in purchasing and procurement - two key things for Nissan - there are other traits that mark him as an outsider.

Unlike other top executives, he has not spent his entire career at Nissan, having joined from Nissho Iwai, now part of trading house Sojitz. He also graduated from Doshisha University in Kyoto, where he studied theology. Many top executives in Japan come from the University of Tokyo, and often study law.

As such he is seen as a "tozama", a lord who was considered an outsider in feudal Japan, the associate said.

Directors at Nissan, including those from Renault, voted unanimously in favour of the two executives, a source familiar with the matter said.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo, Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing and Gilles Guillaume in Paris; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Potter)

By Maki Shiraki and Kevin Buckland
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.21% 469 End-of-day quote.-18.01%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.45% 657.1 End-of-day quote.-23.24%
RENAULT -0.63% 50.36 Real-time Quote.-7.57%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 787 B
EBIT 2020 167 B
Net income 2020 160 B
Debt 2020 6 759 B
Yield 2020 5,80%
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
P/E ratio 2021 8,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
EV / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 2 586 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 744,74  JPY
Last Close Price 660,80  JPY
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuhiro Yamauchi President, CEO, COO & Director
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Hiroto Saikawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-23.24%24 036
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION13.04%186 192
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.92%85 832
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY3.89%53 511
DAIMLER AG-4.59%53 218
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.50%45 573
