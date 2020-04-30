Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan plans to restart output at UK's biggest car factory in June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 11:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Nissan logo is pictured at Brussels Motor Show

Nissan will restart phased production in early June at its northern English Sunderland factory, Britain's biggest car plant, as the sector tries to resume operations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Output at the site, which made just under 350,000 vehicles last year and builds the Qashqai, Juke and Leaf models, has been suspended since March 17.

"During this period the majority of plant employees will remain furloughed, and we are grateful for the government support that has enabled us to take this action," the company said in a statement.

Last week it began piloting safety measures involving around 50 staff at the location.

BMW's Rolls-Royce car factory looks set to be the first British car factory to resume output with a start date of May 4.

"We are receiving orders from our customers and we are heeding the British government's call to resume production and support the British economy," said its chief executive Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes.

Aston Martin, Bentley and Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover are also due to resume some production next month.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Estelle Shirbon)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC 0.22% 57.2273 Delayed Quote.-65.78%
BMW AG -2.80% 54.08 Delayed Quote.-23.89%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.65% 369.8 End-of-day quote.-2.68%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 19.13% 93.1 End-of-day quote.8.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
11:27aNissan plans to restart output at UK's biggest car factory in June
RE
09:58aRenault puts historic Boulogne property up for sale - sources
RE
09:26aTransmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31, 2020 of Ghand..
AQ
08:36aEXCLUSIVE : Nissan shakes off virus woes in China sales with rebound in April - ..
RE
08:35aEXCLUSIVE : Nissan shakes off virus woes in China sales with rebound in April - ..
RE
04/29RENAULT MAY CUT SUB-CONTRACTORS TO S : sources
RE
04/29NISSAN MOTOR : Set to Report First Annual Deficit in 11 Years
DJ
04/28Financial results of Ghandhara Nissan Limited for Quarter ended March 31, 202..
AQ
04/28March global sales slump spells trouble ahead for Japan's carmakers
RE
04/28March global sales slump spells trouble ahead for Japan's carmakers
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 9 978 B
EBIT 2020 -1 646 M
Net income 2020 -17 646 M
Debt 2020 6 730 B
Yield 2020 3,02%
P/E ratio 2020 -77,1x
P/E ratio 2021 -6,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
EV / Sales2021 0,97x
Capitalization 1 447 B
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 498,33  JPY
Last Close Price 369,80  JPY
Spread / Highest target 300%
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.68%13 479
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.80%174 239
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.35%76 708
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.48%40 209
BMW AG-23.89%39 168
DAIMLER AG-34.29%37 674
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group